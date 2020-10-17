With two weeks until Election Day on Nov. 3, the contrast between local events for Republicans and Democrats remains stark.
Democratic campaigns have refrained from knocking on voters' doors, instead dropping off fliers. Candidates have started holding in-person events in recent weeks, but primarily outdoors and with an emphasis on masks and social distancing. House parties have become yard parties. Rallies aren't widely publicized, in an effort to keep attendance low.
Candidates' messages on the Democratic side have focused on the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Your health is on the ballot. Your safety is on the ballot," said Rep. Annie Kuster said at a rally in Nashua Saturday, with state Sens. Melanie Levesque and Dan Feltes, who is running for governor.
Democratic voters at these rallies said they're being cautious.
"I want to avoid putting myself at risk, said Nashua resident Bill Barry, who attended the rally with his wife Helen Honorow, before the couple turned in their absentee ballots. "I don't have any interest in going inside right now."
Republicans have scoffed at these measures, particularly at the idea of campaigning without talking to voters at their doorsteps.
"That's not how things are done in New Hampshire," onetime Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski told a group of about 150 people who gathered at a Trump field office in Manchester last week. About half the attendees wore masks as they sat indoors.
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem said that when Trump spoke in South Dakota on July 4, she wanted no social distancing, and people cheered.
Candidates, including state Reps. Al Baldasaro, R-Londonderrry, Dick Hinch, R-Merrimack, and Fred Doucette, R-Salem, said little about the pandemic. Baldasaro focused on veterans, and Doucette told attendees to disregard polls that showed Trump lagging in New Hampshire.
"All of us, we're going to make America great again," Hinch said.
People crushed together as they jostled to meet Noem, and pressed red baseball caps into Lewandowski’s hands for an autograph.
With two weeks until Election Day on Nov. 3, the contrast between local events for Republicans and Democrats remains stark.