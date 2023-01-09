FILE PHOTO: A United States Postal Service mailbox is seen in Manhattan, New York City

FILE PHOTO: A United States Postal Service (USPS) mailbox is seen in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., May 9, 2022.  

 ANDREW KELLY/REUTERS

WASHINGTON - The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) on Monday said it delivered more than 54.4 million ballots from voters to election officials during the 2022 midterm general election, with almost 99% reaching their destination within three days.

The total delivered through the U.S. mail between Sept. 6 and Dec. 6 includes the Georgia runoff election for the U.S. Senate. The figure only includes ballots that used correct electronic identifiers and not those USPS diverted or handled outside normal processes to accelerate delivery.