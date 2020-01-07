NASHUA — After his late entry into the Democratic presidential race, Deval Patrick is ramping up his presence in the Granite State with a new TV ad, additional staff and a new campaign office.
“Some people say it’s too late for me to run for President,” the former Massachusetts governor says in the new 30-second commercial unveiled this week. “You know, growing up on the South Side of Chicago, people told me then what I couldn’t do. I have been an underdog my whole life and I have never let that stop me.”
Patrick will kick off a three-day swing in New Hampshire Wednesday evening with plans to participate in a series of community conversations. He will be featured in a forum Friday at Nashua Community College hosted by the Community College System of New Hampshire, in collaboration with the New Hampshire Union Leader and Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses.
“He is planning to be back every week between now and the New Hampshire primary,” Wyatt Ronan, state director for Patrick’s campaign, said this week. Patrick intends to be in New Hampshire more than any other presidential candidate from now until the Feb. 11 primary, Ronan said.
The campaign recently opened an office at 62 Lowell St. in Manchester, across from the Red Arrow Diner.
“We are launching canvasses out of this location next weekend,” Ronan said.
Nine new staff members have been hired to help with the campaign. Events have been scheduled this week in Henniker, Hanover, Milford and Nashua.
“As other campaigns begin to focus elsewhere, we’re going into January with momentum and a commitment to running a campaign that everyone from each and every corner of the Granite State can make their own,” campaign manager Abe Rakov said in a statement.
Ronan agreed, saying the new staff will be reaching out to voters trying to persuade them Patrick is the right candidate.
Despite his late entry — he announced in mid-November — Patrick, 63, learned a lot from his campaigns for governor and believes a lot of undecided voters are out there, Ronan said.
With 36 days to go until the primary, Ronan said the race is still wide open, with 70 percent of New Hampshire voters undecided.
“I planned on announcing a year ago, but life had other ideas,” Patrick says in his new ad. His wife, Diane, is by his side in the video, discussing her battle with cancer and their decision to temporarily place politics on hold.
Now, as she is feeling better, Diane Patrick said she encouraged her husband to get back on the campaign trail.
“ … It is not too late to save the American dream,” Patrick states in the commercial.
The six-figure ad is now airing in all four of the early states: New Hampshire, Iowa, Nevada and South Carolina.
