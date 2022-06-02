CONCORD -- Underdog Republican candidates for the U.S. Senate and both U.S. House seats said they will confound conventional wisdom and win their contested primaries against better-financed foes on Sept. 13.
U.S. Senate hopeful Don Bolduc of Stratham, 1st Congressional District candidate Russell Prescott of Kensington and 2nd Congressional District contender Bob Burns of Pembroke have varied backgrounds and experiences, but they share one thing in common.
The political pundits have concluded all three are unlikely to emerge as GOP nominees to oppose Democratic incumbents in the Nov. 8 general election.
One by one in separate appearances Thursday, each came to Secretary of State David Scanlan’s office to formally sign up and insist they are being under-estimated.
Bolduc, 60, ran for the Senate in 2020 and lost a GOP primary to Wolfeboro trial lawyer Corky Messner.
He’s never stopped running for the Senate since, and has made plenty of public appearances, but has struggled to raise significant money.
Messner said Bolduc should drop out of the race and encouraged Senate President Chuck Morse of Salem to enter this primary for the right to face Sen. Maggie Hassan.
Bolduc said his foreign policy, military and efforts fighting illegal immigration are unmatched.
“It’s always good to be the underdog. Last time was a huge learning experience for me. I was asked to run by the establishment and then abandoned by the establishment,” Bolduc said.
Less than a week after Sen. Jeanne Shaheen won re-election, Bolduc announced he would try to unseat Hassan.
Now roughly 18 months later, Bolduc noted that in some polls he’s now tied with Hassan and leads his GOP rivals.
“The grassroots campaign, starting early and focusing bottom up, has really paid off. We have been able to do things that have countered the typical power and money strengths of the establishment in both parties,” Bolduc said.
“Yes, I will always be the underdog running against the powers that be but my message of God, family, community and country is resonating with people across the electorate, across the state.”
Former Londonderry Town Manager Kevin Smith, bitcoin millionaire Bruce Fenton of Durham and Lincoln businessman Vikram Mansharamani are also seeking the Senate GOP nomination.
Until two years ago, Prescott had run in 11 straight elections and twice defeated Hassan for a state Senate seat.
Prescott represented the Senate for a decade and then served for two terms on the Executive Council.
Prescott, 60, got into this race in the past few weeks and is trying to catch up and beat all those in a crowded field who have been running for months and collectively raised more than $3 million.
Only one of his opponents has ever held elective office -- in that case a one-term state rep -- and Prescott said he brings the unique experience needed to go to Washington and help clean up its financial affairs.
Prescott said his positive style of campaigning will set him apart in elections that have attracted candidates in the past who deployed scorched earth strategies.
“I will fit in by always doing this, treat others the way you want to be treated, that is the Golden Rule, maintain your credibility throughout the process by going down there to make a difference,” Prescott said.
During this race, Prescott said he won’t lob personal attacks against U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas, who is seeking a third term.
“There is much to talk about with this country going in the wrong direction and things have to change, but to make it personal is not something that is needed, what is needed is to turn things around in Washington,” said Prescott.
In 2000, Prescott took a break from elective politics to help prepare his children to eventually take over R.E. Prescott Inc., his water filtration business in Exeter that employs nearly 50.
A new patent for injecting disinfectant ozone into water supplies has grown his business, and Prescott said he’s willing to invest some personal profits into his campaign.
“Raising money certainly is an important part and that’s why I am not only in this with all my energy, but I am in this with my wallet, there is a need for me to self-fund as well,” Prescott said.
“I need to get resources out there so to remind the voters that they have voted for me in 11 past elections.”
The 1st district field also includes 2020 nominee Matt Mowers of Gilford, former television news anchor Gail Huff Brown of Rye, ex-Trump administration press aide Caroline Leavitt of Hampton and Rep. Timothy Baxter of Seabrook.
Burns admitted he hesitated before deciding to run for the 2nd district to try and take out five-term Congresswoman Annie Kuster of Hopkinton or run against Pappas.
A Nashua native, Burns said the 2nd district is the right fit, having lived many years in Bedford before moving to Manchester and defeating Pappas in 2010 to become Hillsborough County treasurer.
Pappas then returned the favor, beating Burns in races for the Executive Council in 2012 and 2014.
A sales representative in the pharmaceutical industry, Burns ran for the 2nd district seat in 2018 and finished fourth in a seven-person primary.
Burns said he stands apart in this race.
“I have been at this for a year. I am the only Republican running who is pro-life, pro-gun, pro-Trump,” Burns told reporters.
Last Tuesday, Gov. Chris Sununu endorsed one of Burns’ opponents, Keene Mayor George Hansel, who will come to Concord next Wednesday to officially sign up.
Burns said the governor’s role won’t make the difference.
“The Sununu’s have endorsed my opponents in the past and I have beaten them every time and this one will be no different,” Burns said.
As for raising money, Burns said that prowess is overrated given how easy and inexpensive it is for candidates to spread the word online about their candidacies.
“I remember a woman named Carol Shea Porter. She spent like $25,000 and won a seat in Congress,” Burns said, referring to the anti-war Rochester Democratic housewife who won the 1st district seat in 2006, becoming the first woman elected to Congress.
“C’mon with the internet today, you can get your message out without having to buy expensive ads showing you baking cookies on WMUR.”
Other GOP candidates are Chinese-born law professor Lily Tang Williams of Weare, Franklin conservative Dennis Poirier and Salem jeweler Gilead Towne.
The candidate filing period continues until June 10 at 5 p.m.