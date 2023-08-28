Most likely voters in New Hampshire believe former President Donald Trump will be convicted in at least one of the four criminal cases he faces according to a new poll from the University of New Hampshire. Here, Trump is shown in a police booking mugshot released last week by the Fulton County (Georgia) Sheriff’s Office.
DURHAM — Most likely New Hampshire voters believe jurors or a judge will convict former President Donald Trump for at least one of the four criminal indictments he faces, but only one in four think he will spend a day in prison, according to a new independent poll.
The University of New Hampshire Survey Center poll also found 65% thought President Biden’s son, Hunter, had done something illegal in his business dealings and 63% thought he was getting favorable treatment due to White House connections.
On both matters, views differed significantly by party affiliation.
“Only 30% of Democrats think that Hunter Biden has done something illegal while more than three-quarters of independents (78%) and nearly all Republicans (96%) think he has done something illegal,” the poll said.
Likewise, only 12%-to-15% of Republicans thought Trump “definitely” or “probably” did not commit a crime.
The survey of 1,156 likely voters from Aug. 17-21 had a margin of error of plus or minus 2.9%.
The poll was part of the center’s States of Opinion project.
The views about Trump’s four indictments were similar, with 52% concluding he was guilty of trying to influence the outcome of the 2020 election while 41% did not think he was.
A judge on Monday set next March 4 for the trial in the election interference case against Trump, which would come at a critical time in the presidential primary schedule for the 2024 election.
Regarding Hunter Biden among Democrats, only 3% said they did not think he did anything wrong while 24% were unsure; 30% believed his conduct was illegal while the other 43% viewed it as unethical behavior.
By a 3-to-1 margin (76%-to-21%), independent voters thought Biden’s son got favorable treatment about his conduct while Democrats disagreed (26%-to-63%).
Virtually all Republicans (97%-to-3%) thought Biden’s son got better treatment than someone without political connections.