DURHAM — Most likely New Hampshire voters believe jurors or a judge will convict former President Donald Trump for at least one of the four criminal indictments he faces, but only one in four think he will spend a day in prison, according to a new independent poll.

The University of New Hampshire Survey Center poll also found 65% thought President Biden’s son, Hunter, had done something illegal in his business dealings and 63% thought he was getting favorable treatment due to White House connections.