Voters in a handful of New Hampshire towns including Goffstown, Kingston and Seabrook have received mailers containing request forms for absentee ballots that appeared to be from their town clerks — but came from an unknown entity, possibly from outside New Hampshire.
“State law requires that a mailing such as this contain the identity of the entity mailing and distributing the form. No such identification accompanies the attached mailer,” a news release from the Attorney General’s Office stated.
The mailers that appeared in Goffstown had no return address, but came in what looked like a hand-addressed envelope. The postmark was from Kearny, N.J.
Inside were two absentee ballot request forms, and a yellow sticky note that read, “YOU ARE NEEDED please fill this out & mail it in.” The envelope also contained a stamped envelope addressed to Cathy Ball, Goffstown’s town clerk.
Ball said the mailers started showing up on Thursday and have already created confusion. Voters who had already requested absentee ballots, and some who had already voted, called to ask Ball why she’d sent them the absentee ballot request forms.
“This creates duplicate requests from people. They are calling and don’t know we already have the request, or it’s on its way,” Ball said.
“It’s just creating more work in our office,” Ball said, where they’re already scrambling to keep up with absentee ballot requests and questions about voting.
Voters who want to check on the status of their absentee ballot can go online to app.sos.nh.gov/Public/AbsenteeBallot.aspx
Each voter will only receive one ballot, Ball said, no matter how many times they send in request forms. Ball’s office saves all the request forms in case the town moderator needs to review them.
The applications are real, Ball said. She said she was trying to look on the bright side: voters can use them to request absentee ballots if they have not yet.
Assistant Attorney General Nicholas Chong Yen said identical mailers had also appeared in Kingston and Seabrook.
Kate Giaquinto, spokeswoman for the Attorney General’s Office, said there has been one other report of these mailers, but it was not immediately clear what town.
“This isn’t coming from town or city clerks, or any state agency,” Chong Yen said, though the envelopes appear as if they came from town clerks.
Chong Yen said it was important to know where forms like this are coming from, to avoid confusing voters who have already requested absentee ballots or who have received absentee ballots.