Campaign literature for Susanna Gibson, a Democratic candidate for the 57th District in the Virginia House of Delegates.  

 The Washington Post

RICHMOND - A Democrat running for a crucial seat in Virginia's House of Delegates performed sex acts with her husband for a live online audience and encouraged viewers to pay them with "tips" for specific requests, according to online videos viewed by The Washington Post.

Susanna Gibson, a nurse practitioner and mother of two young children running in a highly competitive suburban Richmond district, streamed sex acts on Chaturbate, a platform that says it takes its name from "the act of masturbating while chatting online."