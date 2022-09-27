Jury clears woman charged with illegal votinng
A Rockingham County Superior Court jury cleared a woman charged with illegal voting in the 2018 general election. In this file photo, voters wait on line to pick up ballots at Bedford High School to cast in last month's primary election.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER

BRENTWOOD — A jury cleared a Washington, D.C., woman of charges she had falsely claimed Derry as her residence when she voted in the 2018 general election.

Mary Kate Lowdnes, 57, was charged with a felony for wrongful voting and misdemeanor charges of wrongful voting, an improper registration and misusing an absentee ballot.