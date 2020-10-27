In the days before the election, both political parties are making their pitches to the state’s 46,000 military veterans and their families.
At a series of events in Manchester in recent weeks, the New Hampshire Democratic Party’s caucus for veterans and military families has been boosting Rep. Chris Pappas and former Vice President Joe Biden, with another event for Rep. Ann Kuster set for Wednesday.
Maura Sullivan, one of the caucus’ co-chairs, said she believed Biden cared about veterans and military families because one of his sons served.
“He’s one of us,” she said at a small news conference in Veterans Park in Manchester.
“Our president has never cared about our service members,” Sullivan said of President Donald Trump. “And his service needs to end next week.”
“The proof is in the pudding, as far as the president goes,” said state Rep. Fred Doucette, one of Trump’s campaign co-chairs in New Hampshire.
Doucette singled out the VA Mission Act, which Congress passed in 2018. Doucette said he believed Trump’s advocacy for improving veterans’ health care pushed Congress to act.
The Community Care Network created by the VA Mission Act has faced criticism for failing to pay health care providers on time, but providers say the situation is improving.
One thing both sides agree on is the need for a full-service VA hospital in New Hampshire, the only state lacking one.