Ramaswamy outlines plan to 'shut down' administrative state
Buy Now

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy details his plan to eliminate three major agencies as part of his effort to “shut down” the federal administrative state Thursday, July 20, 2023, at Saint Anselm College.

 Kevin Landrigan/Union Leader

Vivek Ramaswamy said Monday he qualified for the first Republican presidential debate by meeting the minimum requirements for donors and poll numbers. But ex-Vice President Mike Pence is lagging behind to qualify to get on the debate stage.

The upstart White House candidate says he he has scored the needed 40,000 donors and enough support in recognized polls to make the debate stage, joining other top tier candidates like former President Donald Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Sen. Tim Scott, Nikki Haley and Chris Christie.