The Special Committee on Voter Confidence took testimony at a hearing Monday night in Nashua. From left are members Andrew Georgevits of Concord, ex-Rep. and Co-Chairman Dick Swett, Co-Chairman and Manchester lawyer Brad Cook, Windham conservative activist Ken Eyring and Franklin Democratic activist Olivia Zink.
NASHUA — The top election experts in New Hampshire’s Democratic and Republican parties offered very different views Monday about what’s needed to enhance confidence in future elections.
The Special Committee on Voter Confidence also took testimony from the public as the panel’s road show came to the state’s second-largest city.
Democratic Party Chairman Raymond Buckley and Bill O’Brien, the Republican National Committee’s New Hampshire legal counsel, agreed the state’s elections are fair and accurate.
That’s where any agreement between them ended.
Buckley said New Hampshire should make it even easier to vote with changes that permit no-excuse voting by absentee ballot, voter registration at public buildings such as motor vehicle substations and secure locations to drop off ballots in all cities and towns.
He charged the state Republican Party leadership has pursued an effort to suppress the vote since 1996 when they claimed Democrat Jeanne Shaheen only became governor thanks to “busloads of voters” coming here from Massachusetts.
“The NH Republican Party has been at it for decades. The intent has remained the same, stopping Democrats from participating in our democracy,” Buckley said.
Former Pike Republican state Rep. Douglass Teschner, a member of the committee, questioned why Buckley sought so many reforms.
“The system is working. Why do we need these additional changes?” Teschner said.
Buckley said in 1993 as a state legislator he voted against same-day voter registration because he wanted the state to adopt the federal Motor Voter Law that required opening of registration offices across the country.
Then-U.S. Sen. Judd Gregg, R-N.H., secured for New Hampshire at that time the only exception to the Motor Voter Law because it let people sign up and register on Election Day.
“If you look at the results from 1996 until 2020, I was clearly proven wrong,” Buckley said, adding that same-day registration improved access to the ballot.
“The idea is not to do either or but it is to do both (same-day registration and Motor Voter).”
O’Brien said the Democratic attacks against GOP elections are unfair and misleading.
“There is a myth. The myth is that Republicans are trying to suppress the vote,” O’Brien said.
“It is a myth along the same genre that Republicans are racist, that they engage in misogyny and they hate transgender people.”
Both sides split over SB 418 reform
O’Brien said the national GOP supports voter ID laws, more requirements to match the signature of those voting by absentee ballot, and more updating of voter rolls.
“We want to make it easy to vote and hard to cheat,” O’Brien said.
The state should get rid of allowing voters to cast a ballot without an ID by signing an affidavit.
“We should tighten the availability of absentee ballots,” O’Brien said.
The two parties split strongly over legislation (SB 418) Gov. Chris Sununu signed that starting with the 2024 election will give voters without an ID only seven days after the election to prove they are eligible.
Without that proof, those ballots will be tossed out.
Buckley wants the next Legislature to repeal the law while O’Brien said it’s a valid change.
“For us to be concerned that there is fraud is entirely correct,” O’Brien added.