Dem, GOP leaders offer wildly different solutions for election confidence
The Special Committee on Voter Confidence took testimony at a hearing Monday night in Nashua. From left are members Andrew Georgevits of Concord, ex-Rep. and Co-Chairman Dick Swett, Co-Chairman and Manchester lawyer Brad Cook, Windham conservative activist Ken Eyring and Franklin Democratic activist Olivia Zink.

 Kevin Landrigan/Union Leader

NASHUA — The top election experts in New Hampshire’s Democratic and Republican parties offered very different views Monday about what’s needed to enhance confidence in future elections.

The Special Committee on Voter Confidence also took testimony from the public as the panel’s road show came to the state’s second-largest city.