CONCORD — A preliminary draft of the Special Committee on Voter Confidence concludes that New Hampshire elections are accurate with no evidence of widespread fraud.
However, while public confidence in elections remains high, it has dropped due to questions raised about the safety and accuracy of them, according to a draft report of this eight-person committee.
Co-chairman Brad Cook said after a three-hour work session Wednesday that work continues on the final report.
The committee meets again early next month.
Much of the debate Wednesday was over what treatment to give public testimony before the committee that included unproven allegations about the accuracy of electronic voting machines and other issues that some argued cast doubt on the process.
Ex-state Rep. Jim Splaine, a Portsmouth Democrat, said summarizing this testimony in the body of the report would give it too much legitimacy.
“We could be blasted if the state’s voter confidence committee has said in December of 2022 that there is any kind of legitimacy or (that) we give any kind of credence to the comments about fraud or inaccuracy of our elections,” Spillane said.
Ken Eyring, co-founder of the Government Integrity Project and a Windham Republican, said the committee heard from two camps, one that believes current elections are fair and transparent and the other that has concerns.
“I want to look in peoples’ eyes and tell them this is why your testimony is not in the report,” Eyring said, adding this committee does not have the authority to prove or disprove any allegation.
“We are not an investigatory body.”
Co-chairman Cook said by definition any committee ends up giving different weight to testimony in a final report.
“We heard some of the most outrageous things in the world and I didn’t believe them,” Cook said.
Former Rep. Douglass Teschner, a Haverhill Republican, suggested a compromise to have a few lines about the testimony early in the report and to place the rest of the material at the end of it.
The hope is this compromise could get a unanimous vote of the panel, Teschner said.
Co-chairman Dick Swett, a former Democratic congressman and U.S. ambassador, said this report is critical.
“We need to build back the trust in government that this country has lost,” Swett said.
The results of this midterm election should affirm New Hampshire’s process, he said.
“New Hampshire is in the right place doing the right things and could be an important example to the rest of the country in how we do things properly,” Swett said.
Other recommendations in the draft report included to expand training and recruitment of local election workers, to increase the number of post-election audits and to expand voter education campaigns.
The draft report says the Legislature should “consider” creating an independent, non-partisan commission to come up with new redistricting maps every 10 years to deal with population changes from the most recent Census.