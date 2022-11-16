Voter confidence panel works on final report
Buy Now

The Special Committee on Voter Confidence held a work session Wednesday as it nears completion on a report. As currently written, the draft report concluded it's easy to vote and there was no widespread election fraud in New Hampshire.

 Kevin Landrigan/Union Leader

CONCORD — A preliminary draft of the Special Committee on Voter Confidence concludes that New Hampshire elections are accurate with no evidence of widespread fraud.

However, while public confidence in elections remains high, it has dropped due to questions raised about the safety and accuracy of them, according to a draft report of this eight-person committee.