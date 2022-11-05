MANCHESTER — Every poll puts the economy as the top issue for New Hampshire voters. But as Election Day approaches, voters have different ideas about which political party will be better stewards of the job market, the best-equipped to control inflation, or which one has better ideas to decrease the cost of gas and electricity.
Early Saturday, Republican candidate for Congress Karoline Leavitt and her entourage blew through the Red Arrow diner on Lowell Street. James Cross of Manchester shook her hand as he worked down a stack of marbled-rye toast. He said he supported Leavitt because he worried about the cost of living.
“I’m not in that position, but a lot of families are suffering,” Cross said.
Brittany Siter and Tom Ferraro of Manchester said they worried about rising prices. “It’s whoever has the best plan to combat that,” Siter said. Neither wished to disclose who they planned to vote for but Ferraro said talk from the left wing of the Democratic party about “modern monetary theory” made him nervous.
Daniel Mowery of Manchester said he worried about local issues — having enough police, services for veterans and homeless people, strong schools. He worried the major spending bills passed since the pandemic were driving price increases for goods and services, and he said he couldn’t see the local benefits.
“They say there’s all this money, but our city never sees it,” Mowery said.
A few hours later at the Democratic campaign office on Manchester’s East Side, a group of volunteers — mostly union members, mostly from Massachusetts, though a few New Hampshire tradespeople were sprinkled in the crowd — listened to Sen. Maggie Hassan and Rep. Chris Pappas speak before going out to knock on voters’ doors.
Heather Lehouillier of Wilton said she decided to spend Saturday with her husband and three children knocking doors for Democratic candidates because she felt they were more supportive of labor unions — and the secure jobs and good pay those jobs can offer people from all walks of life.
“We want to support those that support us,” she said.
She was also fired up about abortion rights, and said she was angry with Gov. Chris Sununu for signing a ban on late-term abortions in 2021.
“He really did women a disservice by taking away our rights, and I don’t think it’s right,” she said.
Other volunteers — even those mustered by their unions — said they were also supporting Democratic candidates because they supported abortion rights.
Jason, a Manchester IBEW member who declined to give his last name, juggled his young daughter, her shaggy teddy bear and a metal thermos as he explained that he answered his union’s call to volunteer Saturday.
“They need to hold the Senate so they can continue the progress they’ve been making, and continue the protection of all people’s rights.”
”I vote for the middle class,” said Joe Nardelli, who said he is in the process of moving to New Hampshire. And while he won’t be voting in the Granite State this cycle, Nardelli said he felt Maggie Hassan was more supportive of organized labor than her Republican challenger Don Bolduc. Unions, he said, are a key way to lift people into the middle class — a sentiment echoed on the backs of several t-shirts of union members milling around the rally.
”I don’t get into personal issues,” Nardelli said, adding he thought abortion was a woman’s choice. “I think politicians need to get out of that.”