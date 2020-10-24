One of the biggest political prizes isn’t even on the Nov. 3 ballot.
The outcome of this year’s election will determine how the state’s voting districts will be redrawn to comply with the 2020 Census and the federal Voting Rights Act.
Once the Census is completed, state lawmakers will fashion those districts in 2021 so they are roughly the same size and equal in population.
The districts, which will remain in place until after 2030, likely will have a profound impact on the next decade’s elections.
This applies not only to the the 400-person House of Representatives and the 24-member state Senate, but also to the state’s two congressional districts and the five districts that select Executive Council members.
This intense work enlists experts in the fields of demography, statistics and the law to ensure results are legally and politically defensible.
Anyone who doesn’t think this decennial election has consequences need only recall 2010, just before the Tea Party’s midterm landslide election.
In New Hampshire, conservatives came roaring back, seeking to avenge President Barack Obama’s election two years earlier.
Popular Democratic Gov. John Lynch was able to secure a modern-day record fourth term, defeating former Health and Human Services Commissioner John Stephen.
But much like Republican Gov. Chris Sununu in the Democrat-dominated midterm election two years ago, Lynch saw nearly everyone in his party around him lose.
The state GOP in 2010 not only won back the House and kept the Senate, it rolled up veto-proof 3-1 supermajorities in both.
House Speaker Bill O’Brien, R-Mont Vernon, and Senate President Chuck Morse, R-Salem, seized the reins of the redistricting process, and the resulting maps clearly assisted their chances of staying in charge going forward.
The lesson of 2016
In 2016, Democrat Hillary Clinton narrowly beat Republican Donald Trump in New Hampshire.
Yet Republicans maintained a 14-10 majority in the Senate and kept control of the House.
Why?
Political observers on both sides agree the carefully drawn Senate and House district maps gave more than a nudge to the GOP.
Throughout the past decade, Democrats have carried every congressional, Senate and presidential election in New Hampshire.
But the House, in three of those past four elections, has flipped from Democrat to Republican and back.
Greg Moore, O’Brien’s chief of staff, said his boss spent about $100,000 on out-of-state consultants and an in-state legal expert to help with that map.
Moore said many districts are laid out by the numbers, but unlike state senators and executive councilors, House districts can’t cross county lines.
Many House members are elected based on the population of their community.
By the numbers, Bedford is entitled to six House members of its own.
So leftover population is combined to create so-called floterial districts and fill out the total representation in each county.
“The real impact comes with the floterial districts, as it’s in those 15 or so swing districts where how you draw them can make a difference,” Moore said.
For example, Republicans created one floterial with Amherst and Bedford.
The shape of things
They also fashioned a 10-town, two-seat district in Hillsborough County that’s more than 31 miles long, running from Hillsborough in the north to Greenville just above the Massachusetts border.
“I served on the redistricting committee after the 2000 election. I thought it was such an honor at the time, and I swore I never would do it again,” said state Rep. Marjorie Smith, D-Durham.
“My favorite gerrymandering memory was they created a Senate district with Dover and Durham even though the two towns only abutted one another over water (in Great Bay).”
In 2011, then-Gov. John Lynch vetoed the House redistricting map.
Lynch said that 62 towns in the state were entitled to their own legislator but the House-GOP map grouped towns together.
”For example, the towns of Atkinson, Hudson, Meredith, and Pelham all have sufficient population under state and federal constitutional standards to have their own representative, but all are denied their own representative under the House-approved plan,” Lynch wrote.
As a result of the stalemate, the state Supreme Court stepped in and redrew the election districts for all House members.
A year after the court acted, the House GOP passed a bill making targeted changes to that court-drawn map, which Lynch accepted.
The same thing occurred in 2001 when then-Democratic Gov. Jeanne Shaheen vetoed a House GOP redistricting plan and the state’s high court had to resolve that dispute with court-ordered changes.
The state Senate redistricting in 2011 created 14 Republican-leaning districts and 10 Democratic-leaning districts.
This was done by creating overwhelmingly Democratic Senate districts in and around the state’s largest cities, which ended up making several other suburban and rural Senate districts even more Republican.
“There’s no question Senate redistricting created more of a GOP advantage than the House plan ever could,” Moore said.Council districts also lean GOP
In the Executive Council, GOP strategists swapped towns between districts to make District 2 in the middle of the state a “deeply blue” one spanning the entire width of the state from Chesterfield that borders Vermont to Dover that meets with Maine.
“Some call it a snake, others a salamander. By whatever description you wish to choose, it was blatant gerrymandering. It’s been my privilege to represent all these constituents, but there are so many different communities of interest in it” said Executive Councilor Andru Volinsky, D-Concord, who has served in that position for the past four years.
Meanwhile, other council districts were tweaked to become more Republican. They made the seat Sununu used to represent (Dist. 3) a reliable GOP seat up until now and helped Milford Republican Dave Wheeler hold his own with a 2-2 record against longtime councilor and Nashua Democrat Debora Pignatelli who now holds the seat (Dist. 5).
Smith said all this history speaks to why she has spearheaded a campaign to create an independent redistricting commission.
In both 2019 and 2020, Smith’s bill passed the Democratic-led Legislature, and Sununu vetoed it both times.
Smith said she had bipartisan support for her reform in 2019, had worked with Sununu’s office and hoped a compromise could be reached.
Then former Wisconsin Gov. and 2016 presidential candidate Scott Walker visited the state as the head of the National Republican Redistricting Trust.
During that visit, Walker told reporters he opposed the independent commission reform because it infringed on the authority of the duly elected Legislature.
“Once Walker said his piece, that did us in,” Smith said.
National parties weigh in
In 2020, Smith made specific changes in the process to address objections cited in Sununu’s 2019 veto, yet it was struck down again.
“New Hampshire has a redistricting process that is fair, representative and accountable to voters. New Hampshire takes the process seriously and we should take pride that issues of gerrymandering in the state are rare,” Sununu said in his veto message last July.
“As we have made clear time and time again this legislative session, we must be careful before pursuing wholesale changes to systems that have proven themselves to work for New Hampshire.”
Meanwhile, the National Democratic Redistricting Committee under the leadership of former Attorney General Eric Holder has made the New Hampshire governor’s race one of the three it is targeting in during 2020.
They are financially focused on trying to flip or hold legislative chambers in 10 other states.
The “investment” started with $25,000 of anti-Sununu digital ads and billboards in the fall of 2019. Then last month, it pumped $50,000 to the NH Senate Democratic Caucus aimed at keeping control of that upper chamber it took back in 2018.
At the same time, the PACs for House Democrats and Republicans are building big campaign budgets to support their candidates. Some of that money is coming from national interests.
Everytown for Gun Safety, the gun control creation of 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg, gave House Democrats $5,000.
Four years ago, the same group spent more than $125,000 trying to unseat former Republican State Senator Kevin Avard.
For the 2021 session, Smith has filed her independent redistricting legislation, reverting to her 2019 proposal.
What if Democrat Dan Feltes were to upset Sununu and Democrats kept control of the Legislature?
With control of all the levers of power, would Democrats change their minds about ceding their political power to an independent panel?
“I can’t answer that question because, from the beginning, I have done this on my own without the permission or involvement of the party,” Smith said.
“After this ugly campaign that we are all trying to survive right now, it’s possible people will not hear their best angels, so to speak, but I hope not.
“Whatever the case, it’s an idea we should keep pursuing so we will.”