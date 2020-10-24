The fight for the 2nd Congressional District seat is a replay of the 2018 race, with Republican Steve Negron again challenging Democratic incumbent Annie Kuster.
Libertarian candidate Andrew Olding of Nashua also is on the ballot.
Kuster, 63, is seeking her fifth term as a U.S. representative. Two years ago she defeated Negron to become the first Democrat to win a fourth straight two-year term in the 2nd Congressional District.
Before she was elected to Congress in 2012, Kuster worked as an adoption attorney for 25 years.
She lives in Hopkinton with her husband, Brad, an environmental attorney. They raised two sons.
“I’m running for reelection because the people of New Hampshire’s 2nd Congressional District deserve a representative who will fight for them every day and deliver real results for hard working families,” Kuster said.
“I’m focused on bringing together Republicans and Democrats to deliver real results for the people of New Hampshire’s 2nd Congressional District. That means forging compromise and working together. I’m focused on results while my opponent is focused on partisan politics and obstruction.”
Negron, 59, is a former Nashua state representative and retired Air Force officer. In 2005, he opened Integron, a small Nashua-based engineering and consulting firm, drawing upon his management experience at Lockheed Martin, GTE and General Dynamics.
Negron and his wife, Terry, have lived in Nashua for 30 years, where they have raised three children.
“The challenges I ran to help solve in 2018 have only become more exacerbated by Washington cronyism and the hyper-partisanship of my opponent,” Negron said. “New Hampshire is suffering the real consequences of Ann Kuster ignoring the rule of law and supporting reckless spending. The people I talk to in New Hampshire’s 2nd District are tired of feeling unheard, or worse yet, ignored, by Congresswoman Kuster.”
Post-election dynamics
Dante Scala, politics professor at the University of New Hampshire, said that assuming Kuster and fellow Democrat Chris Pappas both win reelection, they could be part of a Democratic majority in the House — possibly both chambers of Congress — with a Democratic president, if Joe Biden defeats President Donald Trump.
“That’s typically good news for a member of the House,” Scala said. “But when a party has a governing majority, there are inevitably tensions about what direction the party should take the country.
“Pappas and Kuster have reputations as moderately liberal Democrats. They will be in the same caucus as significantly more progressive Democrats. That could create some tensions, both in D.C. and perhaps back at home in New Hampshire too,” Scala said.
Neil Levesque, executive director of the Institute of Politics (IOP) at Saint Anselm, said strong competitive races help across both tickets.
“This might help the presidential candidates,” Levesque said. “After the election, the different beliefs will matter after either Trump or Biden takes the oath in January. Every seat in the House matters, but especially from ‘purple’ states like New Hampshire.”
The 2nd Congressional District has trended Democratic demographically over the past decade, especially in the Concord area, the Upper Valley and along the Connecticut River.
Politics professor Dean Spiliotes of Southern New Hampshire University said high Democratic voter enthusiasm to turn President Donald Trump out of office will result in high turnout, to the benefit of Democrats like Kuster.
“While Trump made some inroads in 2016 in some of the more rural and post-industrial areas of the district, I think much of that initial support has faded by now,” Spiliotes said. “I don’t see any way in which the 2018 dynamic has fundamentally changed in that district.
“It’s the same Republican challenger, Steve Negron, making essentially the same case a second time. With President Trump’s popularity sinking in the state — which, again, will drive the House races — and Democratic turnout likely to be high, I don’t see how Negron closes that gap.”