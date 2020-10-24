AARP Priority: Health Care

More than 10 years after the Affordable Care Act’s passage and amid another court battle that threatens the 2010 law often called Obamacare, the reform is best known for requiring insurance companies to cover people with pre-existing conditions.
But lawmakers who want the ACA to remain in effect point out lesser-known provisions they say helped make health care cheaper for people on Medicare, like provisions that require Medicare to cover preventive health screenings without any co-pay or cost-sharing.
Reps. Annie Kuster and Chris Pappas and Sen. Jeanne Shaheen all want to keep the Affordable Care Act in force. Their opponents, Steve Negron, Matt Mowers and Bryant “Corky” Messner, all want to repeal the law, though they support some of the consumer protection regulations contained in it.
“We achieved great savings in the Medicare program because the Affordable Care Act was passed,” Pappas said.
Because preventive care no longer requires cost-sharing, people on Medicare started using more of it — and needed less emergency care, which is more expensive, said University of New Hampshire law professor Lucy Hodder.
The Affordable Care Act also phases out the so-called “doughnut hole” in Medicare Part D prescription drug costs, which used to require seniors to pay the full cost of drugs after a certain “initial coverage limit” until they hit the cap on out-of-pocket costs, Hodder said.
Shaheen said she believed the focus should be on strengthening Medicare, rather than covering more people with Medicare insurance — as former Vice President Joe Biden has proposed with an option for younger people to purchase Medicare insurance or as Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders has advanced with his “Medicare for All” single-payer insurance plan.
Shaheen cosponsored Sanders’ Medicare for All bill in 2017. But when Sanders brought the bill up again in 2019, she decided she no longer supported such a profound change.
“That would upend our health care system entirely,” Shaheen said. “I think there are faster ways to provide expanded coverage for people.”
Shaheen said she wanted to see Medicare cover dental, vison, hearing and mental health services.
Lowering drug prices
The U.S. House passed a bill in 2019 that would have added dental and vision benefits for Medicare, by allowing Medicare to negotiate with drug companies on the price of prescription drugs. The savings on drugs could have covered the cost of the new benefits, Pappas said.
All three Democratic candidates agree that Medicare should be allowed to negotiate discounts on prescription drugs in the way that the VA is able to negotiate with drug companies for better prices, because it is such a large customer. The three Republican candidates are open to the idea.
In Washington, however, other Republicans have opposed letting Medicare negotiate prescription drug prices. When a bill that would have given Medicare that ability passed the House earlier this year, just two Republican representatives voted for it, and the Republican-controlled Senate never considered the bill.
Mowers was more reserved in his support, saying he wanted to balance lowering prices with making sure drug-makers can make enough money to continue research and development of new medicines.
But he was open to the idea of letting Medicare negotiate drug prices. “They have a pretty strong bargaining power, and they should be allowed to use that.”
“Done properly, I think it could be a win-win for everybody involved,” Messner said of negotiating on price. “But as a business guy, I will be a U.S. senator who will get into the details, and make a good judgment on it.”
Negron said he supported letting Medicare negotiate on drug prices.
“We have to figure out how we can be innovative,” Negron said.
Kuster said seniors’ voices will be key in convincing other lawmakers to support measures to lower drug costs and reduce the cost of health care.
“Exerting their political influence on the process is the way we get Republicans to the table on this,” Kuster said.