In the governor’s race, Gov. Chris Sununu and his challenger, state Sen. Dan Feltes, agree New Hampshire needs to take care of its seniors — whether that means helping older people stay in the workforce or stay in their homes.
But they differ on how the state should go about it.
A workplace for all
Experienced workers are critical to New Hampshire’s economy, Sununu and Feltes said. Both want to make it possible for adults to keep their skills up to date, with support for community colleges and partnerships with businesses, including programs like paid apprenticeships.
The candidates agree a quick route back to the workforce should exist for people who had professional credentials, like nursing licenses, but who allowed those certifications to lapse when they decided to retire or take time away from work. Experienced professionals should be able to become re-certified without starting training programs at the beginning, both said.
Their records on these issues is different, however.
Feltes supported a 2019 bill that would have provided $4 million to fund training and apprenticeship programs, with specific outreach to older workers. Sununu vetoed the bill in August 2019.
Sununu also has vetoed two bills that would have used a payroll tax to fund paid family and medical leave, which has become Feltes’ central issue.
Feltes said paid leave was not just for parents balancing work and family emergencies. He said older adults who are caring for an ailing spouse or other family member might also make use of a paid leave program to stay in the workforce.
Aging in place
Sununu said he has prioritized funding for local bus service to help people who cannot drive remain independent.
“They require a lot of subsidies,” Sununu said of bus service. “But the benefit you get is so big.”
In areas without bus service, Sununu said he wanted to find a way for the state to help seniors pay for ride-hailing services like Uber or Lyft. Sununu said he was interested in regulating Uber and Lyft to require a proportion of drivers to have wheelchair-accessible vehicles.
Feltes said that though bus service is important, public transit systems are straining, with less revenue as a result of fewer passengers because of social-distancing requirements.
Instead of ride-hailing in rural areas, Feltes advocated partnerships with Community Action agencies and other social service organizations to help older adults who cannot drive run errands and get to their appointments.
Feltes said creating more affordable housing also will help older adults remain in their communities. With a rental vacancy rate under 1% across much of the state, older people could find themselves priced out of their homes as demand for housing continues to outpace supply.
As a state senator, Feltes said he has worked to find creative solutions to create more affordable housing in New Hampshire. One example is the accessory dwelling units law, which lets homeowners build in-law suites or other small homes on their property, like in garages or barns.
The measure won bipartisan support, and Sununu signed it into law.
Feltes has proposed adding more Section 8 vouchers, for low-income renters to use in the housing of their choice.
To address the housing shortage, Sununu last year proposed more training for local planning boards and tax incentives to encourage more housing development. The state Legislature did not act on these proposals.
Caregiver workforce
To keep older people at home, New Hampshire will need people who can help care for them. Sununu and Feltes both say the state must expand its home health care workforce, but they have different views on how to create that growth.
Sununu said he wants to see more family members caring for their loved ones and being paid for it with Medicaid — the same program that could pay for a professional health care worker.
“That takes the burden and pressure off the system,” Sununu said, and could eliminate the need for more health care workers.
Feltes said he thinks the state needs to attract more home health care workers and encourage more Granite Staters to enter the field. One way to attract them, Feltes said, is by offering student loan repayment programs for health care workers.
New Hampshire also should raise the Medicaid reimbursement rate for home health care workers, Feltes said.
“That’s how you support health care workers on the ground,” he said.
Sununu said that on his watch, New Hampshire already has raised these rates.