Worry over voter suppression and voter fraud, absentee and mail-in ballots, rancorous rhetoric and, oh yes, a pandemic: This is the political landscape in which Americans are voting in 2020.
As Election Day looms, the state of the union is anxious.
A recent Granite State Poll from the University of New Hampshire’s Survey Center revealed that people in New Hampshire are now more worried about the election than about the coronavirus pandemic that has upended their lives, infected more than 10,000 here and killed nearly 500 of their fellow Granite Staters.
Neil Levesque, executive director of New Hampshire Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College, said anxiety about the pandemic and the election have become intertwined.
“You feel that this is going to absolutely directly affect your future and the future of your family and your loved ones,” said Levesque, who got COVID-19 and recovered. “And so the choice is critical to you.”
While many people have chosen to reduce stress by avoiding news about the election on TV and social media, Levesque still expects they will vote.
“They are tired of the anxiety and they realize that whatever it is that is creating the most anxiety for them — if it’s a politician or if it’s some policy they want to change — they know that they have some power in this just crazy world,” he said. “And that happens on November 3rd.”
The UNH poll asked people to rate stress level from 0 (not at all stressed) to 10 (extremely stressed). When it came to COVID-19, 43% of respondents rated their stress as high (between 7 and 10) in October, down from 57% in April; and 35% rated their stress as low (0 to 3), compared to 19% in April.
But asked about the election, 68% of respondents overall rated their stress as high, and 16% said theirs was low. Women (87%) were much more likely to report high stress levels than men (49%).
Andrew Smith, the survey center’s director, was struck by the gulf in responses about pandemic-related stress between those on different ends of the political spectrum.
Liberals (78%), Democrats (75%) and Biden supporters (72%) were more likely to rate their COVID-19 stress high, while Republicans (11%), conservatives (10%) and Trump supporters (8%) were far less likely to do so.
“That’s staggeringly different,” Smith said.
Anxiety over the election is more universal. In the UNH poll, it was sky-high among liberals (90%) and Democrats (87%), though more than half of Republicans (52%), Independents (54%) and conservatives (54%) also rated their stress between 7 and 10.
Among Biden supporters, 84% reported high stress over the election, compared with 48% of Trump supporters. And though 30% of Trump supporters reported low stress levels, 5% of Biden supporters did so.
“This level of anxiety among core Democratic groups is really pretty striking,” Smith said. “It’s almost like an existential fear that Trump will win.”
Tracy Keirns, assistant director of the UNH Survey Center and a sociologist, has an explanation for the divergence in politics-vs.-pandemic stress levels.
In April and May, she said, the pandemic was having a direct impact on people’s lives, which raised their stress levels.
As Election Day nears, she said, “For people who identify as Democrats, this is becoming far more real and impactful in what they consider maybe to be their day-to-day lives going forward if Trump is re-elected.”
And that likely “explains some of the vitriol that we’re seeing in this election,” Smith said.
“They’re feeling this stuff viscerally,” he said. “It’s not just an intellectual exercise when you’re feeling that level of anxiety and stress.”
What’s going on?
Jes Leonard, Ph.D., president of the New Hampshire Psychological Association, said that for many people the early days of the pandemic brought back memories of 9/11.
“That was the last time that all of us felt that the world was forever going to change and there was such great uncertainty,” said Leonard, who works primarily with adult trauma clients.
But this time, the aftermath feels different, she said.
“A lot of times we think about 9/11, but we forget about 9/12,” she said. “There were banners over every highway overpass (saying) we’re in this together.”
Today, she said, “I think that’s what’s missing is that universality,” she said. “There’s so much divisiveness…”
Humans are not meant to live under such prolonged anxiety, said Leonard, who practices at Counseling Center of New England in Londonderry.
It began last spring with fear of a new and deadly illness. “Then you add in the economy and then the social unrest and the riots and the fires and climate change and it’s just kind of adding on,” she said.
“Our bodies are very resilient and we are bred to respond, to survive anxiety, but it’s meant to be in spurts,” she said. “Our bodies are not used to this chronic stress reaction.”
Seth Wizwer, a licensed clinical mental health counselor who practices in Manchester and Portsmouth, hears it from his clients. “People have talked about feeling more unsettled than they have in a long time,” he said.
They express feelings of uncertainty and even dread, which Wizwer defines as the opposite of hope. “Dread is just this lack of feeling that there’s a light at the end of the tunnel,” he said.
“That’s a common theme that I hear from people. We’ve been through things before and we’ve gotten through it, but this feels different,” said Wizwer, who is president of the New Hampshire Mental Health Counselors Association.
Things that were unthinkable eight months ago are now part of life, such as remote learning, working from home and telehealth counseling sessions, said Wizwer, who also recovered from COVID-19.
He said people need to believe that there’s an end to all this upheaval.
“They want answers. They want reassurance,” he said. “From a psychological point of view, we crave normalcy, we crave reassurance, we crave predictability.
“When we don’t have something that seems like a clear direction, that raises anxiety.”
New Hampshire Listens, a civic engagement initiative of the Carsey School of Public Policy at UNH, helps people “talk and act together to create communities that work for everyone,” said Michele Holt-Shannon, its director.
For 10 years, NH Listens has helped communities tackle such thorny issues as racial incidents, water quality, education funding and land use. But Holt-Shannon said she’s never seen this level of anxiety and discord.
“I think the capacity of people to stick with hard conversations feels really strained right now because there’s so much other change that people are dealing with,” she said. “They’ve brought that stress into whatever work they’re having to try to do, and we’ve noticed it.”
Holt-Shannon credits social psychologist Jonathan Haidt for one of the founding values of NH Listens: “The only cure for bias is other people.”
The isolation enforced by the pandemic means people aren’t talking to each other as much, she said.
“But also, because of the political stress, we are actively avoiding political conversations in ways that I wonder if we’ve ever quite been this far into avoidance,” she said.
“I think a lot of people are carrying fear and anxiety about our country, and I wish more of our leaders would speak to what we’ve done before and what we can do,” she said.
What comes next?
So what happens on Nov. 4 and beyond?
“The realist in me just says we wake up and we have to just keep solving problems in our communities and our states and our nation,” Holt-Shannon said. “We have to keep finding ways to disagree and be as functional as possible.
“I think that’s the most American thing we can do. But who knows?”
Saint Anselm’s Levesque is apprehensive about the immediate aftermath of the election.
“I would love to be an optimist, but what we’ve seen so far in American politics is continuous ramping up,” he said. “Where one side temporarily ‘wins’ and almost spikes the football and doesn’t realize that there’s three more quarters left on the playing field.”
“So if Justice Barrett gets on the court, will the Democrats move, if they have the power to do so, to add members to the court? Will there be a smooth transition?” he asked.
Voters can’t just blame politicians for what’s going on, Levesque said.
“They need to look in the mirror,” he said. “Voters made choices and this is the choice the voters have made. They have chosen people who are not compromising, who want to just fight on television news all day long, and not really do much.
“And that’s a tragedy.”
Still, Americans have gotten through tough times before.
UNH’s Smith said people forget how divided the country was during the 1960s. “I think the one thing that would help unite the country finally is good economic times,” he said.
“Because when the economy’s good, generally everyone’s kind of happy about everything and they forget some of the other stuff that’s going on.”
Getting back to normal patterns in our work, school and family lives also would help alleviate a lot of the anxiety, Smith said.
Psychologist Leonard said what gives her hope is human resilience, the kind she sees in her trauma clients.
“I’ve heard stories you would think are only on TV or in books, and … I see people who are willing to grow,” she said. “If they can do it, anybody can.”
Likewise, Holt-Shannon said she finds hope in the work being done at the community level to solve problems and address inequities.
“I think we have to hang in there and keep talking to each other,” she said. “It sounds trite but it matters, and it has been shown to make a difference.”
Her advice: “Talk to your neighbors, talk to your family. Don’t cut people out. It’s OK to not agree.”
Counselor Wizwer urges people to relieve their anxiety by spending time outdoors, appreciating the gift that is fall in New England.
“You can’t ignore the things that are frustrating, that are bad, but try not to make that the focus of everything for you,” he said. “Embrace things that you probably were too busy before to notice, that you can take the time to notice now. Look around and see the beauty around you.”