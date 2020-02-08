Any American citizen who meets the constitutional requirements is given an honest chance in New Hampshire to actually “grow up and become president.” It’s always been about giving the average person a chance — those without fame or fortune.
New Hampshire voters for the last 100 years have had the privilege of hosting the first in the nation presidential primary election. The people of New Hampshire have taken their role in this process responsibly by welcoming, hosting, questioning and respectfully listening to each candidate, great and small, and then voting in large numbers, leading the nation in primary turnout every four years.
This is an honor New Hampshire did not seek. It came upon us through circumstances in 1920, by happenstance.
For the first 32 years, the primary was a quiet exercise of citizen voter participation in the choosing of delegates to the national party conventions.
The 1952 primary was the first in which people could vote directly for president and not just for delegates. The winner of that primary had been a reluctant candidate, living in Europe as head of NATO. He never came to New Hampshire to campaign. He was not a politician. Nobody knew if he had ever voted, but he was a national celebrity and war hero. By winning the New Hampshire primary by a huge margin on the Republican ticket, Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower not only caught people across the country by surprise, but also brought national attention to our small state.
That primary began New Hampshire’s tradition as a nationally recognized event. It was also the year which began our state’s reputation as the place for serious candidates, including ones who might be lesser known, to begin their national campaigns in an early, bona fide election, with secret ballots and the eyes of the world watching. Since then, every person who has become our president has won at least one New Hampshire Presidential Primary.
The 1968 primary came at a high point during the Vietnam War. Although President Lyndon Johnson technically won the primary, a little-known senator from Minnesota, Eugene McCarthy, campaigned hard here, doing better than expected, even winning more convention delegates than the president. The New Hampshire results shocked the country and led President Johnson, before the next primary, to stun the nation by announcing he would no longer seek reelection.
Time magazine reported the aftershocks of the primary as follows on March 22: “In a single week, the entire political context of 1968 changed almost beyond recognition. Out of the New Hampshire frozen farmlands and bucolic hamlets emerged a new equation… New Hampshire, with a relished penchant for turning things topsy-turvy, turned them over once again.”
In 1976 came a little-known former governor from Georgia, Jimmy Carter, with no entourage, just one or two local people to drive him around the state. He had little money and mostly lodged in private homes.
One supporter reported, “He even makes his own bed.” He was a surprise winner, defeating a half dozen more prominent senators and congressmen, and became the 39th president.
In 1984, New Hampshire surprised the country again when Colorado Sen. Gary Hart stunned former Vice President Walter Mondale, the favorite, in a huge upset. Just weeks prior to the primary, Hart was at single digits in the polls.
In 1992, with his campaign in trouble, Bill Clinton declared, “New Hampshire has made me the Comeback Kid,” after finishing a strong, unexpected second behind popular Massachusetts Sen. Paul Tsongas. Tsongas, with strong Granite State ties, lived less than 25 miles from the New Hampshire border.
In 2000, Arizona Sen. John McCain came into the state as the underdog, with less name recognition and less funding than opponent George W. Bush. He crisscrossed the state, ran a classic, New Hampshire grassroots, person-to-person campaign, and won the primary. And did the same again in 2008.
In 2016, two candidates one could only consider atypical in the world of politics — Vermont Sen.Bernie Sanders, an unabashed socialist Democrat, and Donald Trump, the most unique of candidates — both won huge victories in New Hampshire’s primary, again setting the political world upside down.
On the morning after that primary, Bob Schieffer of CBS News said, “What makes New Hampshire so hard to handicap is, this is the last place where the voters play a role. After this it all moves to TV.”
Unlike other states, the people of New Hampshire have continued to fund their primary all these years. It has overcome states attempting to take it from us, even passing laws requiring their primary to be on the same day as ours, whenever that may be. The national parties have been helpful at times and not so helpful at others. Some believed television would diminish the value of the primary in the ’60s and ’70s, but it didn’t happen. Others thought the internet and social media would diminish the primary at the beginning of this century, but that didn’t happen either.
We’ve made it 100 years with no scandals, blemishes or miscounts.
Schieffer, former host of CBS’s “Face the Nation,” once spoke of his fond memories about 40-plus years of covering the primary, ending his remarks with these words: “New Hampshire has never let us down.”