MANCHESTER — President Donald Trump, determined to avenge his narrow 2016 loss in New Hampshire, will improve his polling among women voters in the Granite State, a campaign senior adviser said.
Mercedes Schlapp, a former White House director of strategic communications, said, “We’ve been reaching out to suburban women across the country and many are an active part of our campaign.”
“They are leading many of these field offices; they are knocking on all these doors. The president’s performance on the economy and his emphasis on law and order have really made a difference,” she said during an interview Friday.
According to exit polls, Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton’s big advantage among women voters helped her narrowly beat Trump here in 2016.
Schlapp said the Trump campaign has made 2 million contacts with New Hampshire voters, already surpassing the mark the campaign set four years ago.
“New Hampshire is a special state…it is about retail politics and the personal contact of the voters who are well-versed on the political issues, asking us some of the toughest questions when we were here for the primaries,” Schlapp said.
She contrasted Trump, whose Sunday rally here will be his third in 2020, with Democratic nominee Joe Biden, who hasn’t visited the state since last February.
“You have an absent candidate. He is not showing up in New Hampshire and he’s taking the New Hampshire voter for granted,” she said.
Joining Schlapp last Friday for a Women for Trump event were New Hampshire Republican Party Vice Chairman Pam Tucker, Women for Trump Advisory Board member and congressional candidate Lynne Blankenbeker and state Rep. Deborah Hobson, R-East Kingston.
On Saturday, Doug Emhoff, husband of Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris, made stops in Manchester and Concord with Sen. Jeanne Shaheen and U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster, both D-N.H., as well as with Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig.
Starting Monday, the New Hampshire Democratic Party is hosting a series of events across the state to celebrate the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage and urging women to vote in 2020, officials said.
Headlining these events with Kuster will be Senate President Donna Soucy and former House Speaker Terie Norelli of Portsmouth.
“For the courageous suffragists who came before us, voting was hard and for a long time seemed out of reach,” said NHDP Senior Communications Director Holly Shulman.
“But now, because of the efforts of women 100 years ago, today in New Hampshire, voting is easy. In 2020 Granite State women need to know that casting their ballot is not only possible, it’s imperative, and it’s easier than ever.”
State Democratic officials believe Trump’s push for the Supreme Court to repeal the Affordable Care Act and to overturn Roe v. Wade on abortion has helped create a huge gender gap in Biden’s favor.