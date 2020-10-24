The race between incumbent U.S. Rep Chris Pappas and Republican challenger for the the right to represent New Hampshire’s 1st Congressional District could impact which party controls the U.S. House of Representatives.
Libertarian candidate Zachary Dumont also is running.
Mowers, a former State Department official under President Donald Trump, defeated Matt Mayberry in the Republican primary in the 1st District.
“I’m running for Congress because Granite Staters deserve a representative that will fight for us,” Mowers said. “Growing up in a middle-class family, I know what families are going through right now. I’m going to fight for working-class families, defend our police officers and hold China accountable while never raising your taxes.”
Freshman lawmaker Pappas, who ran unopposed in the Democratic primary, is seeking a second term.
“It has been the privilege of a lifetime to represent this district for nearly two years in Congress,” Pappas said. “This is an important moment in our history. We are experiencing a public health crisis, a deep economic recession and questions about our ability to come together as a nation and solve problems.
“I know based on my state government and business experience that the only way you can get things done is by working together.”
Andy Smith, associate professor of political science at the University of New Hampshire and director of the university’s survey center, says the race has drawn national interest.
“The winner of these races could influence which party controls the U.S. House,” Smith said. “Democrats won a number of House seats in 2018 that are likely to go Republican this year, making control close. That said, both of these (New Hampshire) seats were won by Democrats in 2016 and 2018, so they are likely ‘counted’ already as Democratic seats.”
In recent years, the 1st Congressional District has been a crystal ball for picking the presidential election winner.
Across five straight election cycles — from 2008 to 2016 — voters elected a Democrat to Congress, followed by a Republican, then backed a Democrat, followed by a Republican, before flipping back to Democrat.
District voters backed Barack Obama in 2008 and 2012 and supported Donald Trump over Hilary Clinton in 2016.
Politics professor Dean Spiliotes of Southern New Hampshire University said during presidential election years, House races are typically driven by “dynamics at the top of the ticket.”
“While this district was for many years considered an important national swing district, rotating between Carol Shea-Porter and Frank Guinta, Chris Pappas has been very effective at capturing independent and moderate Republican voters, in a way that largely neutralizes the more distinct ideological swings represented by Shea-Porter and Guinta,” Spiliotes said.
“This leaves Matt Mowers, who is not nearly as well-known as Manchester Mayor Guinta was when he took the seat during the 2010 Tea Party Rebellion, much more dependent on core Republican turnout,” Spiliotes said. “I think he will have difficulty catching Pappas, who is not typically viewed as an ideologically charged congressman.”
The winner of the 1st Congressional District could wind up playing an important part on the national stage, Smith said.
“The (presidential) winner won’t be sworn in until Jan. 23,” Smith said. “However, if no presidential candidate wins a majority of electoral votes, the House will choose the next president in a contingent election based on one vote per state of the incoming Congress. New Hampshire could matter in that situation, as its vote ‘counts’ as much as California or Texas.”
Pappas was elected during the 2018 midterms to replace outgoing Democrat Rep. Carol Shea-Porter, who retired. He is a former member of the Executive Council and helped operate his family’s restaurant, the Puritan Backroom restaurant in Manchester.
Mowers is a former diplomat and executive director of the New Hampshire Republican Party. He served as an adviser in the Trump administration’s State Department.
He was endorsed by Trump in the GOP primary.