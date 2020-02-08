Sen. Kamala Harris of California was out in front.
This time last year, before Sen. Bernie Sanders, former Vice President Joe Biden or Sen. Elizabeth Warren announced their campaigns, Harris held a massive rally in Portsmouth.
But the campaign was never able to turn that initial spark into a base of supporters.
The campaign trundled along. After a jolt from a June debate performance, interest in Harris slid while other candidates asserted themselves in New Hampshire.
Harris laid off all her New Hampshire field staff in November as she focused on Iowa — before suspending the campaign.
The February 2019 Harris rally, which some 1,500 people attended, is still the largest Democratic campaign event of the 2020 cycle.
The Sanders campaign has since tried to claim to the largest-event-in-New-Hampshire mantle, after a December rally with Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar drew 1,300 people in Nashua. Former South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg has also had 1,300-person rally at a Lebanon stop in November.
Of course, the largest campaign event of the last year was President Donald Trump‘s August rally in Manchester, which drew more than 11,000 people to the SNHU Arena.
Trump’s campaign has another rally planned for Monday.
Democrats rally in Manchester
A few weeks after that Trump rally, the state Democratic party turned the same arena blue — literally. A deep blue backdrop cast a blue glow around the arena for the state Democratic convention.
Nineteen of what was then 21 candidates in the presidential race made the pilgrimage to Manchester for the convention— Rep. Seth Moulton of Massachusetts and Miramar, Fla. Mayor Wayne Messam did not make the trek north.
The party delegates waved signs and cheered gamely for all 19, as well as for the local elected officials who spoke.
As the candidates took turns panning Trump and promising to unite the country, only Warren and Sanders had the whole arena up and cheering—though Harris, Rep. Tulsi Gabard, former Rep. Beto O’Rourke and entrepreneur Andrew Yang found small pockets of fans.
After Warren finished her speech, the arena emptied out, showing voters had little interest in hearing from some of the less well known hopefuls.
The six unlucky candidates who spoke after Warren — Sen. Michael Bennet, Montana Gov. Steve Bullock, author Marianne Williamson, former Rep. Joe Sestak, Gabbard and Yang — found themselves addressing a mostly-empty arena.
Climate protesters target Biden
In October, Biden was winding his way through a stump at the McIntyre Ski Area in Manchester. He had made news earlier in the day for calling for Trump’s impeachment over the emerging Ukraine scandal, but the speech hewed closely to Biden’s messages of restoring the soul of the nation and building on former President Barack Obama’s legacy.
Three-quarters of the way through Biden’s speech, a group of about 10 protesters started chanting about climate change, and unfurled yellow-and-black Sunrise Movement flags. One flag read “This Is An Emergency.”
Biden’s fans drowned them out with a chant of “We want Joe!” As Biden stood silently, security guards hustled the protesters out.
At a town hall gathering in Peterborough a few months later, as Biden spoke about foreign policy, education and the cost of health care, he made a point of saying climate change would be his top priority.
Dropouts
Senators, governors and big-city mayors were among the candidates whose campaigns did not survive 2019. Sen. Kristin Gillibrand’s campaign ended in August, as did Gov. Jay Inslee’s climate-centric effort.
As long shots got longer, campaigns worked harder to attract attention. Former Rep. Joe Sestak walked across the state. After announcing he would re-locate his base of operations to New Hampshire, South Carolina Gov. Mark Sanford dropped out of the Republican primary.
The law that created the New Hampshire primary was written in 1913 by a legislator named Stephen A. Bullock. When the Montana governor, full name Stephen C. Bullock, announced he would file to appear on the New Hampshire primary ballot, his campaign sent out a tongue-in-cheek email declaring the governor was “closing the loop.”
“Every New Hampshire Primary Has Led To This Moment,” the Nov. 8 email read.
Less than a month later, Bullock was out of the race — one of the six candidates to drop out of the race after filing to appear on the New Hampshire primary ballot.
The most recent to drop out (as of press time) was former Maryland Congressman John Delaney, who gave up on Jan. 31.
Bus tour
When Biden, Sanders and Warren started the 2020 campaign, all three were well-known among New Hampshire Democrats. Other candidates seemed to be having a hard time getting voters’ attention for more than a few days at a time.
Then Buttigieg, then mayor of South Bend, Ind. embarked on a tour of Iowa and vaulted into the top tier of candidates. A four-day bus trip around New Hampshire produced a string of feature stories in the local and national press, and thousands of fans and Buttigieg-curious voters flocked to see the young mayor.
Buttigieg had the money and organization to follow up with voters after the tour ended. As in Iowa, New Hampshire polls soon put Buttigieg among the top four — and no one has been able to break in since.
Granite Status appears in Thursday’s Union Leader. Contact Josie Albertson-Grove at jgrove@unionleader.com