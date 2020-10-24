The political profiles of U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., and Republican challenger Bryant “Corky” Messner are vastly different in ways that go far beyond ideology or philosophy.
For nearly 50 years, Shaheen has been immersed in politics, beginning in her late 20s and early 30s as an activist and campaign strategist for abortion rights causes and candidates. She went on to become the nation’s first woman to be elected both governor and U.S. senator.
Messner has never had his name on a ballot and spent nearly all his adult life building a national legal defense firm.
Much like businessman Donald Trump until 2016, that meant Messner avoided taking part in partisan political causes and made donations to candidates in both political parties.
As the two face off in 2020, the differences in Shaheen’s and Messner’s positions on key issues are as wide as the chasm in their political experience.
As the Trump-endorsed candidate, Messner wants no changes to the tax cut the president signed in 2017, except for one.
Messer said it was a “mistake” not to make permanent the tax breaks for the middle class, which expire in 2025 if not extended.
“The Democrats want to increase taxes on top of repealing the Trump tax cuts, and those tax increases will damage our economy as we try to recover from the COVID economy,” Messner said.
Disagree on deficit
Shaheen said no changes should be made to the tax cut for working families, but corporate taxes should be raised and subsidies done away with, since 83% of Trump’s tax cut went to multinational companies, some of which support jobs overseas.
“The biggest hit to costs in the federal government before we got into the COVID pandemic was Trump’s tax bill,” Shaheen said.
Messner said Congress needs to bring its deficit and debt under control, starting with reductions in discretionary spending.
“We need political outsiders like me who will go in and make the hard decisions to cut federal discretionary spending… to bring some discipline, work across the aisle,” said Messner, who favors a freeze on federal hiring except for “highly specialized and or very critical” positions.
“Our spending is far too redundant,” he said. “The left hand of the government doesn’t know what the right hand is doing sometimes.”
Shaheen said the deficit needs to be reduced — but in the “long term.” As the nation struggles to recover from the pandemic’s economic toll, now is not the time to cut federal spending, she said.
“It’s not what we need to do right now. Right now, people are hurting, the economy is struggling and according to every economist I talked to, we need to put another stimulus package into the economy,” Shaheen said.
Differ on stimulus size
Both support another COVID-19 stimulus bill, but they part ways on the specifics.
Shaheen wants a bigger package, to include unrestricted aid to state and local governments, more grants for hospitals, extended unemployment and renewed payroll protections for employers and public schools.
Messner supports as a “good first step” the $500 billion plan of Senate Republicans, which is four times smaller than Shaheen’s outline.
He opposes giving federal grants to states and communities that have been financially mismanaged and said he would target help for businesses and schools and for more testing and contact tracing of the virus.
The two strongly disagree over the Affordable Care Act. Shaheen supports its retention because it’s provided coverage to nearly 100,000 New Hampshire residents through exchanges and expansion of Medicaid.
Shaheen said it needs to be improved to include a public option that allows all Americans to purchase a Medicare-like health plan, let Medicare and Medicaid negotiate with drug companies to get cheaper prices and allow Americans to import drugs from Canada.
“There are a whole range of things we need to do,” Shaheen said.
Messner calls the ACA a “disaster” and would replace it with a “patient-focused” system that encourages more free-market competition while ensuring no one can be denied coverage if they have a pre-existing condition.
“We need more competition, and that will help bring the costs down,” Messner said.
Divided on social issues
The two couldn’t be farther apart on social issues.
Shaheen supports abortion rights, including federal financing; gun control measures; and immigration reform, which would include offering the 12 million undocumented immigrants already in this country a pathway to U.S. citizenship.
Messner believes life begins at conception and would support a ban on all abortions after the fifth month of pregnancy, no government support for the procedure and an end to grants for Planned Parenthood.
He said he would oppose any attempts to restrict the rights of gun owners. He supports finishing Trump’s border wall with Mexico and would vote against any legislation to “reward illegal aliens” who are in the country.