This article was originally published on Oct. 7.
Ken Stephan stopped by the new Trump Superstore in Plaistow to pick up a face mask and shot glass.
“It’s a shot glass for my Jack Daniels when he wins,” said the confident 57-year-old supporter of President Donald Trump, whose face is plastered on everything in the store from bobbleheads and pins to flags depicting the commander-in-chief as Rambo and socks that come with a comb to style his trademark hair.
The store, which opened on Route 125 last weekend, is one of four owned by Lee Cook, a New Hampshire resident with retail experience who is a big fan of the president’s.
Cook opened his first store in Salem in early September. Since then he has expanded his business to locations in Portsmouth, Stratham and now Plaistow.
Cook came up with the idea after hearing from supporters who told him the only way they could get their hands on Trump merchandise was to order online.
“People like the novelty behind it. They like the odds-and-ends stuff that they generally wouldn’t be able to shop at a store for,” Cook said.
While some roadside stands have popped up around the state, Cook wanted to open retail stores that will remain through the Nov. 3 election.
“I put up one store just to give people a place to shop at and get their merchandise, and I got really good feedback and enough to expand,” he said.
Lawn signs have been the biggest seller, he said. Face masks also have been popular.
The business and its merchandise are not affiliated with the Trump campaign, but Cook said he has donated some of the proceeds to the president’s reelection bid.
Despite the strong political divisions in the country, Cook said he’s received “very little” negative reaction to his stores and hasn’t had any trouble with customers.
“Generally if you walk in the store you’re pretty pro-Trump,” he said.
Trump supporter Anthony Tripari, 53, of Newton, bought a T-shirt.
“You don’t really find stores like this,” he said.
Tripari admitted he is not as confident as he was a few months ago that Trump will win because of “corruption and the mail-in ballots.”