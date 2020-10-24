For more than a century, only one New Hampshire governor who has sought a second two-year term has lost.
Although this is one of only two states that doesn’t have a four-year term (along with Vermont), voters here typically give our governors another one on the house.
Rye Republican Craig Benson, who was unseated by Democrat John Lynch in 2002, is the lonely footnote.
But New Hampshire history reveals winning a third term frequently is not as easy. More than a few successful and popular politicians thought it was time to move on after four years.
For different reasons, U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., former Sen. Judd Gregg, R-N.H., and the late Gov. Steve Merrill decided two terms were enough.
The late Republican Gov. Walter Peterson in the late 1960s and Democratic Gov. Hugh Gallen in the 1980s failed in their third attempts.
So when Chris Sununu decided he would try to match his dad, ex-Gov. John H. Sununu, and win a third term in 2020, Democrats had every reason to be hopeful about their chances.
Then COVID-19 hit in mid-March. Nearly every week since, Sununu, 45, has been rated one of the most popular governors in the country.
Sununu credits his team throughout state government with helping create a “gold standard” for support for residents, employers and first responders by getting out COVID-19 grant money as fast as any other state.
Democratic nominee for governor Dan Feltes, 41, said recently the pandemic gave Sununu “weekly infomercials,” at which the governor can appear reassuring.
But Feltes insisted they also have shown a spotlight on someone who didn’t do nearly enough to keep Granite Staters safe.
“We had one of the highest percentage of deaths in our nursing homes in the nation and his school reopening plan was to punt the entire matter and make individual school boards, teachers and students fend for themselves,” Feltes said.
“You can’t put a price on the publicity he’s gotten, but it’s not leadership.”
The ‘other guy’ factor
By all accounts, Feltes and Sununu do not have much of a personal relationship.
Sununu said it’s because Feltes is good at giving speeches but has “never managed anything” and lacks a record of bipartisan achievement.
Feltes said it’s because Sununu is autocratic, threatened by those who challenge his points of view in private, and doesn’t even confide in his closest allies.
But they agree on one thing.
The state will look very different if the other guy wins.
Feltes said he would bring his working class background to the corner office.
He said he would pursue an aggressive agenda, which would include raising the minimum wage, creating a mandatory family and medical leave program, providing more prescription drug benefits for seniors and more permanent, state education aid to public schools.
“I’m not the son of a famous family, and I’ll always bring my experiences of working in the trenches for working families to this job,” Feltes said.
He also insisted he will work with the next elected Legislature, whichever party is in charge, more collegially than Sununu, who has vetoed a record 85 bills as governor, more than 60 of which had at least one Republican co-sponsor.
“These days of my-way-or-the-highway style of governing has to end,” Feltes said. “Our citizens deserve better.”
Sununu said after the 2018 midterm put Democrats in charge all around him, legislative leaders were determined to send him bills they knew were dead on arrival and only good for political talking points.
‘A lot separates us’
Sununu said Feltes’ push for paid family leave exposed him as someone who always thinks big government, rather than free enterprise, is the solution.
“I think there is a lot that separates us. I tend to work on both sides, I tend to say everybody has a say at the table, but there’s only one governor,” Sununu said.
“You can’t have someone from an extreme wing of the party throw an income tax on the table and figure that’s the government’s response.
“We have a model here that works, and I stand on the shoulders of 200 years of success putting it on local control and not state government.”
Feltes said his paid family leave plan wasn’t an income tax. Financing the benefit through a .5% employee payroll deduction was just one of several funding options.
Sununu said the next two years will bring “plenty of challenges,” starting with tough budget decisions in the wake of pandemic-related revenue shortfalls across the country.
Despite those limitations, Sununu has said he’ll continue to identify targeted ways the state can make progress on a 10-year plan to improve the behavioral health system.
He also vowed to resume his efforts on several unsuccessful second-term initiatives — from getting Attorney General Gordon MacDonald on the New Hampshire Supreme Court to completing a federal grant to more than double the number of new public charter schools in the state.
Meanwhile, Feltes said he would pursue social change, from gun control measures such as “red flag” laws that permit the seizure of guns from those a judge deems to be “dangerous,” to taxing and legalizing recreational use of marijuana.
Both identified affordable housing and the cost of energy as top issues facing the governor, but they part company on the specifics.
Feltes, who spent a decade working for New Hampshire Legal Assistance, said the state should have extended a moratorium on evictions through the end of COVID-19. He would offer a tax credit to landlords who accept Section 8 housing vouchers for low-income residents.
Sununu said extending the moratorium threatened to send landlords into bankruptcy. A task force he created offered several changes to encourage cities and towns to accept more affordable housing, but the Democratic-led Legislature flatly rejected them.
Likewise on energy costs, Feltes said state government policy should provide more subsidies to expand the use of renewable energies, such as solar and hydropower.
Sununu called those “social engineering” policies and said their costs often get passed on to other ratepayers in the form of higher energy bills.