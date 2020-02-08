As long as you are a New Hampshire resident, you can take part in the First in the Nation Presidential Primary.
Following are some basic questions and answers for the first-time primary voter from the New Hampshire Secretary of State’s office. For more information, visit the Secretary of State’s website at sos.nh.gov.
Who can register to vote?
New Hampshire inhabitants who will be 18 years of age or older on Primary Day, and a U.S. citizen. There is no minimum period of time you are required to have lived in the state before registering to vote.
Where do I register to vote on Primary Day?
As with any election, you can register to vote at your polling place on election day. You will be required to fill out a New Hampshire voter registration form and show proof of identity, age, citizenship and domicile. This proof may be shown in paper or electronic form. If you do not have proof with you when registering, these qualifications may be established by signing affidavit(s).
Can I vote in a primary if I am an undeclared voter?
Yes. An undeclared voter (someone not registered as a member of either party) may vote in a state primary or a presidential primary. You will be required to choose either a Republican or Democratic ballot when you go to vote.
If you are already registered as a Democrat or Republican, you must select that party’s ballot.
How do I return to undeclared status after voting in a state primary or presidential primary?
If you arrived at the polls as an undeclared voter, you will become a registered member of whichever party’s ballot you choose — unless you fill out a card or sign a list to return to undeclared status with the Supervisors of the Checklist before leaving the polling place.
How do I change my party affiliation?
If you are already registered as a Democrat or Republican, you can’t change your affiliation at the polls. You must do so with your city or town clerk, or at a meeting of your town’s Supervisors of the Checklist.
It’s too late to change for Tuesday’s primary. Party affiliations cannot be changed after the beginning of the candidate filing period for the primary election. That was in October.