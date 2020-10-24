Thanks in part to the COVID-19 pandemic that all but canceled grassroots political campaigning, Democrat Joe Biden could become the first candidate in 40 years to be elected president without visiting the first-in-the-nation primary state during the general election season.
As vice president from 2009-12, Biden came here eight times to help President Barack Obama win New Hampshire’s four electoral votes and secure a second four-year term.
But in this campaign, Biden’s last visit was Feb. 11, the day of the primary.
Hours before his disappointing fifth-place finish became official, Biden abruptly left New Hampshire in mid-afternoon so he could hold an evening rally in South Carolina, the state that a few weeks later put him back on track to easily win his party’s nomination.
His vice presidential pick, Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., most recently was here in early September 2019, a good two months before she ended her own White House run.
Veteran political analysts here insist 2020 has been a “one off” in many ways and should not be interpreted as a sign that New Hampshire is no longer considered a purple state that either side can win.
“I think that because of the uniqueness of this election, you can’t use 2020 as a gauge for the future, and that goes for many states other than New Hampshire,” said Jim Demers of Concord, who was a close adviser to the New Hampshire presidential primary campaigns of Hillary Clinton, Cory Booker and Obama.
Battleground since 1992
There is no indication that after two decades, the Granite State has lost its status as a battleground state both candidates need to focus on if they hope to win, Demers said.
“No one could have foreseen what would happen this year, how COVID-19 literally redrew the map of states that were in play. This meant Biden’s team became heavily invested in places Democrats usually don’t dream of winning, like Ohio, Arizona, even North Carolina,” said James Merrill, a Manchester lawyer, who managed both New Hampshire presidential campaigns of 2012 Republican nominee and U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah.
Meanwhile, throughout the spring and summer, New Hampshire became “must-win” territory for President Donald Trump, who hosted two rallies here. Meanwhile, Vice President Mike Pence held two more.
Trump also shipped several high-profile surrogates here for in-person visits, including 2016 hopeful Chris Christie and South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem.
“Even though we’re a small state with so few electoral college votes, it has been even more important to Trump because his path to reelection has really narrowed,” said Wayne Lesperance, vice president of academic affairs at New England College.
“Their view of the electoral college map is they are trying to find every single vote they can get.”
Since 1992, New Hampshire has been widely viewed in presidential races as a state too close to call.
As a result, once the nominating conventions were over, New Hampshire got plenty of attention from both campaigns.
That’s why you saw President Bill Clinton return to a throng of 20,000 in back of the State House in 1996, President George W. Bush show up at former House Speaker Doug Scamman’s sprawling Stratham farm in 2004 and Obama rally with Biden and then-Gov. John Lynch at Portsmouth’s Strawbery Banke Museum in September 2012.
Dems won 6 of 7 since
Democratic presidential candidates won this state in six of those seven elections, but several have been close, and clearly the Bush-Gore race in 2000 cemented the state’s legacy as a pick’em place.
If Al Gore had won New Hampshire that year, he would have been president, but Bush’s narrow win led to weeks of recounting in Florida and ultimately a 5-4 Supreme Court decision upholding Bush’s victory.
That heartbreaking loss gave state Democratic leaders a talking point with national campaigns that Republicans in New Hampshire outperform in presidential elections, and no victory can be taken for granted.
While Biden and Harris have been absent, their national coordinated campaign has been visible, hosting meetings with activists by Zoom while New Hampshire remains one of 16 targeted states where Biden’s campaign is advertising heavily on TV.
Meanwhile, Trump’s campaign changed courses three weeks ago, cutting back its planned New Hampshire TV buy so it could plow more resources into Iowa and Arizona, which fall more clearly onto the incumbent’s list of must-win states.
“Unless the polls close in the final days, I don’t think Trump’s going to make the time to come back to New Hampshire if it means ignoring places like Georgia, Florida and Pennsylvania,” Democrat analyst Demers said.
Trump campaign officials say the president’s schedule for the final two weeks is open, noting that Trump returned to New Hampshire for a rally on the eve of his stunning win in November 2016.
The COVID-19 effect
Lesperance said Trump’s performance in responding to the coronavirus made New Hampshire less important this time.
“I think there has been a bipartisan shift in this cycle, and it’s all about COVID,” Lesperance said. “Gov. Chris Sununu is benefiting greatly from how he’s handled the pandemic, and the reverse is true for President Trump.”
“It’s an interesting dichotomy, and this directly plays into why New Hampshire isn’t ground zero for 2020.”
Months after the election is over, the post-mortems will begin as the leaders of both parties discuss what, if any, changes should be made in the political calendar. The debacle of the Iowa caucuses has clearly put that state’s leadoff event at risk, but Lesperance thinks New Hampshire’s primary is safe.
“There seems to be a lot of hand-wringing already going on about what this means, but I don’t think it’s worth getting concerned about,” he said.
Demers said it remains to be seen whether the lesson from 2020 is that in the digital age, presidential campaigns don’t need retail politicking to be successful, but he too is hopeful.
“I still think retail politics matter because this isn’t just campaigns being cautious. The voters are being extremely cautious,” Demers said.
“Once we get out of the COVID climate, I believe elections are going to kind of revert back to the more grassroots retail approach.”