All six of New Hampshire’s congressional candidates agree on the need for regular testing of staff and residents and for adequate protective equipment in nursing homes, where the vast majority of the state’s COVID-19 deaths have occurred.
But what about long-term care after COVID-19?
U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas said he would expand student loan repayment programs to include more health care workers and financially encourage them to come to New Hampshire and work in underserved parts of the state.
“We’re an aging state. We need a young professional workforce here in New Hampshire,” said Pappas, a Democrat running for re-election in the 1st Congressional District.
Mindful of the possible cost, Pappas’ Republican opponent, Matt Mowers, was cautious about supporting a student loan repayment program but said he would be open to it.
Pappas said it was important to invest in other services and amenities that might attract young people to the state and encourage them to put down roots.
U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen said she supported a similar program to repay student loans for health care graduates who work in rural New Hampshire.
Shaheen’s Republican opponent, Bryant “Corky” Messner, said he was not aware of a scarcity of health care workers beyond the state’s shortage of trained workers in many fields.
Messner said government should not intervene to bolster the pay of nursing home staff and home health care workers, as Gov. Chris Sununu did temporarily this spring.
“They ought to receive adequate compensation and benefits. The local market will set what compensation is,” Messner said.
He said that also applies to nursing homes that care for people on Medicaid, where the state government sets prices.
Long-term and home care
Mowers said he thought the health care field could help spur job growth in New Hampshire. He said he supported investment in affordable training, such as degree programs from public and community colleges or apprenticeship programs.
“I think we have a real opportunity, especially coming out of COVID, to create a booming health care industry,” Mowers said.
Mowers said he wanted to see more long-term care facilities open, with more affordable options administered by the state or local government, supported with federal funding.
Messner said he thought oversight of nursing homes and long-term care facilities is important. “As somebody who wants government out of the way, this is a scenario in which oversight is appropriate,” he said.
But Messner said he would like to see the existing system of nursing home inspections, which is administered at the federal level, taken over by state or local governments and funded with federal money.
U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster, D-N.H., and her 2nd District opponent, Republican Steve Negron, both cared for their aging parents. They said those experiences made them value home health care.
Kuster said she relied on the Concord Visiting Nurses Association to help care for her mother. Kuster said she wanted to see Medicare cover visiting nurses’ services and other home health care.
Negron said he remembers all the family members who pitched in to care for his parents.
Family members caring for their loved ones are heroic, Kuster said, but they also need support from their employers and help from someone like a visiting nurse or aide.
Negron brought up long-term care insurance, noting its high cost.
Long-term care insurance has gotten more expensive, said Mike McGuinness, associate professor of business and economics at Saint Anselm College. Few people are buying it because policies cost thousands of dollars a year, and costs are rising.
“Big picture? The wealthy are going to be fine because they’ll have the money and the assets to cover nursing home costs,” McGuinness said. “The poor are going to be fine because they’ll be covered by Medicaid,” the health insurance program for the poor and disabled.
Middle-class people who find themselves in need of care will be squeezed, he said.
Shaheen said the government can help people age in place, through policies and programs that help them live at home longer with comfort and dignity.