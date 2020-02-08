There were no victory speeches in Iowa last week. The candidates were already on planes bound for New Hampshire before results could be announced in the contested Democratic caucuses. This reminds us just how important our state is on the path to the White House.
Many of the candidates have been pitching their cases to Granite Staters for months, if not years. Still, there was no time to waste waiting for the Iowa tally — they knew they had to get to New Hampshire as soon as possible.
We hope that because you are reading this guide you understand the great responsibility New Hampshire has. The national media and campaigns have descended on our small state.
We hope that by now you have enjoyed some of the spectacle, met some of the candidates, talked to canvassers and your fellow voters.
Most importantly though, we hope you vote. You may be voting to express your support for the incumbent or as a protest against him. You could vote for a candidate supporting your causes or whom you find most electable. It really doesn’t matter as long as you vote.
National media, debates and polls have attempted to tell us who the important candidates are. There is only one poll that really matters. On Tuesday, you will have a choice of more than a dozen candidates on the Republican ballot, and almost three dozen on the Democratic. You will find every one of their names on the sample ballots in this guide. We encourage you to find the one that speaks to you.
Enjoy the primary, get out there and support your candidate, and remember the role New Hampshire plays when watching the speeches on primary night. New Hampshire will have victory speeches.