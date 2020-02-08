The financial crisis facing Social Security and Medicare remains one of the most significant issues the next President will face.
And for the longest time in this 2020 campaign, the Social Security/Medicare dilemmas stayed quietly in the background as health care for all, student debt, child care, climate change and even foreign policy grabbed the attention of the candidates and the national media.
Then in Des Moines, Iowa, two Democratic heavyweights — 2016 New Hampshire primary winner Bernie Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden — got into a testy back-and-forth in a national debate over their 25-year history on the topic.
Days later, after seeming to open the door on limiting entitlements in his second term, President Trump doubled down on protecting Social Security and Medicare.
Now we have a front-burner issue that’s certain to be a line of attack by both presidential nominees this fall.
The numbers are beyond dispute.
The Social Security Board of Trustees has concluded that program costs will rise so that by 2035 there will only be enough to pay for 75 percent of scheduled benefits. As Americans live longer and birth rates steadily decline, fewer people in the future will be paying into the system for each person collecting retirement benefits.
Social Security trustees conclude that resolving the problem would require either a 13% reduction in benefits or a 2% increase (to 14.4%) in the current payroll tax paid by both employers and employees.
Similarly, Medicare spending is expected to rise to 18 percent of all federal spending by 2029.
Based on those projections, the Medicare Hospital Insurance trust fund will be depleted in 2026, according to federal officials.
Sanders fires first
With less than a month before the Iowa caucus, Sanders struck first on this topic, questioning Biden’s support for seniors given statements he made in support of freezing Social Security back in 1995 as part of the movement for a balanced federal budget.
“I think anyone who looks at the vice president’s record understands that time after time after time, Joe has talked about the need to cut Social Security,” Sanders said.
Biden fired back that the Sanders campaign pushed a “doctored video” of him talking about backing former House Speaker Paul Ryan’s Social Security cuts.
Sanders denied doctoring any video and said Biden’s record was clear.
“Let’s be honest, Joe,” Sanders tweeted. “One of us fought for decades to cut Social Security, and one of us didn’t.”
As a senator back in January 1995, Biden spoke about the freeze: “When I argued that we should freeze federal spending, I meant Social Security as well. I meant Medicare and Medicaid. I meant veterans’ benefits.... And I not only tried it once, I tried it twice, I tried it a third time and I tried it a fourth time.”
During a recent interview on WMUR-TV, Biden said those comments referred to a one-year freeze and came at a much tougher fiscal time.
“That was 20 years ago, that was a different situation; that was a giant piece of legislation dealing with a huge budget deficit at the time,” Biden said. “And it wasn’t a total freeze, it was to freeze for that one year and it was across the board including the military.”
Now, he said, he has a plan to expand Social Security.
As for Sanders, Biden said, “He hasn’t been consistent, but I’m not here to talk about Bernie Sanders’ record.”
Bernie has his own past
About 48 hours after that interview, an Associated Press reporter in Des Moines had Sanders’ entire record on the topic going back nearly 30 years — which included his own dalliances with benefit cuts.
“As our population ages,” Sanders wrote in 1996, “it is clear that we will have to make incremental adjustments in Social Security taxes and benefits — as Congress has done in the past.”
The Sanders campaign said the two candidates’ records on the subject are not similar at all.
“Joe Biden continues trying to hide his efforts to help Republicans cut Social Security,” Sanders Campaign Chairman Faiz Shakir said in a statement.
“The facts are indisputable: Biden repeatedly pushed to freeze Social Security funding, cut Social Security benefits and raise the Social Security eligibility age — and he bragged about it on the floor of the U.S. Senate. On the other hand, Bernie Sanders fought those efforts every single step of the way, and has fought his entire career to protect and expand Social Security. The facts are just the facts.”
Warren steps in
Then Democratic rival and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren got into the act, on the side of Sanders.
“Bernie Sanders and I established the Expand Social Security Caucus in the Senate,” Warren said in Iowa. “As a senator, Joe Biden had a very different position on Social Security, and I think everyone’s records on Social Security are important in this election.”
President Trump pulled himself into this debate telling CNBC at the World Economics Form in Davos, Switzerland in January that he would “take a look” at rolling back entitlements “at the right time.”
After Congressional Democrats reminded Trump he promised, during a 2015 Manchester campaign stop, to preserve and protect both programs, Trump tried to tack back.
“Democrats are going to destroy your Social Security,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “I have totally left it alone, as promised, and will save it!”
Varied plans going forward
Now let’s review what Biden, Sanders, Warren and the other 2020 candidates have proposed to do about Social Security and Medicare.
During an interview, Biden said he would make Social Security solvent by lifting the earnings cap that taxes all earnings at 6.5 percent for the first $134,900 of income in 2019.
Biden’s plan would leave income above that level untaxed, but the tax would kick back in for all income over $400,000.
“That would make the system basically solvent for a long, long time,” Biden said.
Sanders said he would expand Social Security benefits across the board with an increase of $1,300 for low-income seniors and higher-cost-of-living adjustments (COLAs).
Sanders would eliminate the current earnings tax cap, which he says would make the program solvent for another 52 years.
Warren proposes to raise Social Security taxes only on the top 2% of wage earners; she says this would be enough to finance her ambitious package of benefits that would raise monthly checks by $200 for everyone, give better COLAs and change rules to enhance benefits for caregivers, lower-income families and the disabled.
“Social Security is a lifeline for seniors and Americans with disabilities. I’ve got a plan to provide the biggest and most progressive increase in Social Security benefits in nearly half a century, fully paid for by asking the top 2% of earners to contribute their fair share,” Warren said.
Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., said she’s fought all attempts to privatize Social Security and her outline for a plan has similar themes.
“As President, I’ll work with Congress to lift the Social Security payroll cap to extend the solvency of Social Security while also making sure people are treated fairly and receive the full benefits they deserve,” Klobuchar said. “I also oppose cuts to Medicare. As President, I’ll strengthen Medicare for our seniors by providing incentives that make sure people get the best quality health care at the best possible price.”
Former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg has proposed increasing Social Security taxes for upper-income wage earners and creating a public option 401(k) plan so that younger workers would be encouraged to save more towards their retirements.
“Despite what many Republicans erroneously claim, Social Security is not facing imminent insolvency,” Buttigieg said in his plan.
“But Social Security does face a fiscal imbalance that needs to be addressed — without raising taxes on working and middle-class Americans.”
Former billionaire hedge fund manager and environmental activist Tom Steyer spelled out his vision.
“I will explore options to increase benefits and implement cost of living adjustments for those who rely on the system. I will oppose any effort to raise the retirement age, means-test, or cut Social Security benefits or cost-of-living adjustments,” Steyer said.
“We will ensure the program’s solvency by making more income subject to the Social Security payroll tax (“raise the cap”), increasing benefits, and making sure that they actually keep up with seniors’ true cost-of-living.”
But New York entrepreneur Andrew Yang breaks with his primary opponents in opposing any change to the Social Security tax.
“I tell people all the time, if you’ve contributed money to Social Security, you should be assured it’s going to be there for you. To me there are different ways we can pay for Social Security, but Americans should be assured it will be solvent for the long term,” Yang said during an interview.
“I’m very confident we can secure its long-term funding. We can also allocate resources from the budget more generally if that’s what it takes. I’m open to raising the cap on Social Security contributions.”
Yang also proposes paying every American a monthly $1,000 stipend.
U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, said Social Security both for the able-bodied and disabled can be shored up by spending less on foreign policy and more on domestic entitlements.
“Primarily, my administration will ensure Social Security’s solvency by taking the trillions of tax dollars now spent on military spending and tax giveaways to the wealthiest American families and corporations and reinvesting them in these two Social Security programs,” Gabbard said.
The campaign of former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick said his plan to raises taxes on the wealthy would help preserve Social Security and Medicare.
“We will explore and invest in new programs that provide retirees with critical support services and long-term care as they age, and take steps to ensure that long-term solvency of Social Security; that will require new funding,” said Patrick Communications Director Aleigha Cavalier.
“In our forthcoming tax plan, we will be asking the wealthiest to pay more to close the shortfall — not as a punishment, but because that is the price we pay for our society. We’ll also be increasing the corporate tax rate, taxing capital gains as income, and returning the estate tax to reasonable levels — as high as 55%.”
In the Republican presidential race, former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld said he’s always supported saving Social Security, even as the 2016 vice presidential nominee of a Libertarian Party that supported abolishing it.
“I don’t propose to abolish Social Security — I just started receiving it!” Weld, 70, quipped in 2016.
In this race he told the Dartmouth newspaper the next President must get serious or the safety net for seniors will be gone.
“The deficit is a generational thing. If nothing is done there, your generation can forget about having Social Security,” Weld said.
“It’s also a national security issue, because with trillion-dollar deficits, you are relying on other countries to buy off our treasury bills, and we can only rely on China for that for so long. It is completely irresponsible.”