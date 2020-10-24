Thanks to the 400-person New Hampshire House of Representatives, the third-largest legislative body in the free world, every two years the state has plenty of down-ballot races that get little attention but can have oversized impact on public policy.
The 2018 midterm election saw Gov. Chris Sununu elected and the state’s House, Senate and Executive Council all switch from Republican to Democratic hands. That had consequences far beyond the limited patronage jobs, better seats in the chambers and parking space upgrades for the legislative party in power.
Sununu has signaled that restoring a Republican majority on the Executive Council will be most important if he wins a third term — and not just for a second chance at installing Attorney General Gordon MacDonald on the state Supreme Court.
Over the past two years, Sununu has seen how the council’s 3-2 Democratic majority produces more questions and second-guessing about his day-to-day management of the state.
Meanwhile, Democrats’ takeover of the Legislature prompted Sununu to veto a record 79 bills the past two years. The GOP minority was strong enough to sustain all but two of those vetoes.
In his first term, with Republicans in charge of both houses, Sununu vetoed only eight.
Control of the House has flipped back and forth four times over the past dozen years.
This election, both parties have managed to field near-record slates of candidates to try to take advantage of any coattails that Sununu or incumbent U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., might offer.
Meanwhile, the Democrats’ 2018 resurgence prompted their leaders to focus on making inroads in county government, where Republicans historically have dominated, except in Strafford and Cheshire counties.
Issues as diverse as education funding, state tax cuts, renewable energy, prescription drug reform, abortion rights, gun control, opioid abuse response and even the delivery of a vaccine to treat COVID-19 could hang in the balance of these down-ballot races.
Here are the Top 10 races to watch on Nov. 3.
Executive Council District 5
Candidates: Incumbent Debora Pignatelli, D-Nashua, vs. Dave Wheeler, R-Milford
Why it matters: If the Republicans can acquire a majority on the council, Sununu will have a wider berth than he has with the current council, which includes unsuccessful gubernatorial candidate and frequent foe Andru Volinsky.
One possibility is District 5, where Wheeler and Pignatelli have taken turns in the seat. Pignatelli won their last faceoff in 2018.
Since then, Wheeler has rebuilt relations with GOP leaders, which, along with the backing of Sununu and former U.S. Sen. Kelly Ayotte, helped him beat former state Sen. Bob Clegg in the GOP primary.
Sununu and Pignatelli have tangled often in the past, on everything from votes on political appointments to who should get credit for closing an exit ramp tollbooth in Merrimack.
Executive Council District 3
Candidates: Mindi Messmer, D-Rye, vs. Janet Stevens, R-Rye
Why it matters: Visions of a Republican council majority could evaporate if this previously safe GOP seat, which Sununu himself held, does the once-unthinkable and turns blue.
For that reason, state Democrats have put a high priority on taking the seat, which by party registration is the most Republican of the five council districts.
Republican Russ Prescott’s surprising decision to retire turned this into a competitive race.
Messmer, a former state representative and 2018 congressional candidate, built a large volunteer network and significantly outraised Stevens, who handi ly defeated millionaire businessman Bruce Crochetiere in the GOP primary.
Executive Council District 1
Candidates: Incumbent Michael Cryans, D-Hanover, vs. former Councilor Joe Kenney, R-Wakefield
Why it matters: Circumstances make this the seat most likely to change hands. Cryans challenged Kenney five times before finally unseating him in 2018.
By party registration, Republicans have an advantage. This massive