Intense interest in the 2020 election and the expectation that almost a third of New Hampshire voters will cast absentee ballots have put the pressure on town and city clerks’ offices.
“I am absolutely straight out,” said Meredith Town Clerk Kerri Parker. “As soon as I start catching up, they keep coming in!”
Keene City Clerk Patricia Little moved all the election business to a “satellite office” staffed with volunteers, so she could keep handling marriage licenses, dog licenses and the other usual business of a city clerk. “It was a zoo!” she said.
Goffstown Town Clerk Cathy Ball said she gets dozens of emails and calls every day, asking how to vote and about changes to polling places.
“It’s been very busy,” was about all Berlin City Clerk Shelli Fortin had time to say, before another would-be voter called.
In Lebanon, the former city clerk came out of retirement to lend a hand, said Kristin Kenniston, Lebanon’s current city clerk. She took over a neighboring office in City Hall to make more space for election business.
Hooksett Town Moderator Cindy Robertson said most people would not believe the work local election officials have put in this fall.
“If people had a clue what goes into this, they’d have their mouths agape.” Robertson said.
David Scanlan, deputy secretary of state, said he thinks local officials are ready for Nov. 3.
“They had a very successful primary election, and I believe that’s going to carry through to the general,” he said.
Scanlan expected about 30% of voters to cast absentee ballots this year. The 70% who show up in person will vote in safe polling places, he said, with plenty of state-provided protective gear.
Lines might look longer because of social distancing, Scanlan said, but the waits should not be any longer than previous elections.
Some of the usual poll workers, who often are older, are staying home this year to avoid exposure. Robertson and other local election officials are scrambling to recruit new volunteers — younger people, and those at lower risk for COVID complications.
“I don’t know how you get them, but I want those young people!” Robertson said.
The questions Little’s office in Keene gets most often are “Where’s my ballot?” and “How long will it take to get back to city hall?”
Voters can check on the status of their absentee ballots online at app.sos.nh.gov/Public/AbsenteeBallot.aspx
Little advised voters to just return ballots as soon as possible. Anyone worried about mail service can hand-deliver their ballots to their town or city hall, Little said.
“It’s been a matter of making sure voters know their option to vote,” said Kate Corriveau, New Hampshire state director of America Votes, a progressive-leaning group that has been working on ballot access issues.
Speeding up the process
Scanlan admitted a little worry about the pressure to count votes on election night. More absentee voting will mean slower vote-counting, he said.
“The more voters that vote by absentee, the more manual labor is involved in processing those ballots,” he said, but the state Legislature passed a bill earlier this year that will give local election officials a jump on processing absentee ballots.
On the days before the election, officials can open the outer envelopes absentee ballots are mailed in. A voter’s information will be on the inner envelope, and election officials can highlight absentee voters’ names on the town’s voter list.
When pre-processing is done, all that will be left to do on election day will be to check names off the checklist, open the inner envelopes and feed ballots into the voting machines.
Pre-processing will also let local election officials spot problems with absentee ballots — like a missing signature on an inner envelope or missing envelope — and give voters a chance to fix the problems and get their votes counted.
Little said she hoped legislators would make the “pre-processing” permanent. “I think it’s been welcomed by all officials,” she said.
Kenniston said she wonders whether the New Hampshire legislature will allow voters to cast absentee ballots without an excuse in the future.
“I think there’ll be people who enjoy the process and want to do it again,” But under current law, voters will have to meet stricter qualifications to vote absentee in future elections.
After Nov. 3, Scanlan said he hoped state and local election officials will take stock and decide what changes should be made permanent.
Pre-processing absentee ballots and letting voters fix defects on their absentee ballots might be a start. Scanlan said now might also be a good time to consider new technologies.
Kate Corriveau, New Hampshire state director of America Votes, a progressive-leaning group that has been working on ballot access issues, said she hoped changes would be wide-reaching.
“The world is changing,” she said. “Next year, everything isn’t going to go back to the way it was before the pandemic.”