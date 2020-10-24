Welcome to the New Hampshire Union Leader’s Voters First 2020 Election Guide. I would like to thank our presenting sponsor, AARP, for their support in making this section possible.
2020 is an election year like no other in recent memory. We are still in the throes of a pandemic and are enduring changes to daily life and our economy as a result. Luckily, our democracy is not changing. More voters may be casting absentee ballots this year, but COVID-19 cannot stop our exercise of freedom.
As a newspaper reader, you already are among the state’s better informed voters. The Union Leader staff has put together this Voters First guide as a handy reference. I hope you find it informative as you cast your ballot.
We cannot cover every race and ballot question in this issue, so be sure to do your own research and check out a sample ballot from your town or ward. You can find your sample ballot at unionleader.com/ballot.
Make sure your voice is heard — vote.
Brendan J. McQuaid
President & Publisher