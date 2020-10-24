With all the noise around the presidential election this year, you may not be paying as much attention to the races for state representative and state senator.
Here are three reasons to give these races a closer look before casting your vote.
One vote’s impact
Every election year in New Hampshire, multiple races are decided by less than half a dozen votes.
In 2018, the winners in Mont Vernon and New Boston changed after a recount. Donna Mombourquette (D) beat Gerald Griffin (R) by just eight votes in the recount to become a state representative.
The importance of one vote carries through to the Legislature.
In 2019, the House overrode Gov. Chris Sununu’s veto of a bill to repeal the death penalty by just one vote. If one legislator had changed their vote on HB 455 that day, New Hampshire would still have the death penalty.
State of your life
It’s easy to get caught up in presidential politics, but state legislators arguably have a bigger impact on your daily life.
For example, if the Legislature passes a road usage fee, you may have to pay more on your annual vehicle registration if you drive a hybrid or electric vehicle.
Want to smoke marijuana recreationally like our neighbors in Vermont, Maine and Massachusetts, or do you want to keep marijuana out of the Granite State? The state Legislature will definitely vote on marijuana legalization in the next two years.
The Legislature also votes on the Renewable Portfolio Standard and the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, two programs that subsidize energy efficiency programs and renewable energy. Depending on your views, these programs are either a great way to reduce emissions and diversify New Hampshire’s electricity portfolio, or they are a hidden tax in your electricity bill.
Party lines not predictive
If you want to know how your state legislators will vote on these issues, it’s not enough to rely on the “D” or “R” next to their names. New Hampshire has a strong independent streak, and legislators often buck their parties.
Some Democrats are against most gun control bills. Some Republicans support a minimum wage increase. Some issues – such as the road usage fee described above – have no clear association with either party.
If any of these issues impact you, remember the power of one vote, and research the state candidates before voting. Your informed vote could indirectly decide whether or not New Hampshire raises cigarette taxes, creates a statewide family and medical leave program or limits abortion in the third trimester.
.
Citizens Count is dedicated to providing unbiased information about where every candidate for state and federal office in New Hampshire stands on the issues. See pages 10 and 11 of this guide for candidates’ positions on a few key topics and go to CitizensCount.org for more.