CONCORD — Voting rights advocates urged Gov. Chris Sununu to veto the affidavit ballots bill (SB 418) they charged would create two classes of voters, endangers the secret ballot and could disenfranchise military and overseas residents.
State Sen. Bob Giuda, R-Warren, pursued this new safeguard that would nullify the ballots of those who can’t produce proof of voter eligibility.
Giuda said it’s essential because state election officials never located 230 people who cast votes in New Hampshire without identification in 2016.
603 Forward organized this event Monday with the American Civil Liberties Union of New Hampshire and the New Hampshire City and Town Clerks Association in the back of the State House, just outside the window of Sununu’s second-floor corner office.
Sununu has questioned the need for the bill and raised concerns about it, but has not said he would veto it.
Ed Freidrich is a U.S. Marine Corp. veteran of the Vietnam War who has a grandson from Weare who is currently serving overseas in the Navy.
Freidrich said the bill creates a process that could put New Hampshire in violation of the federal law that requires all states must get ballots to servicemen and women or overseas residents 45 days before an election.
“SB 418 creates several challenges, and it is a bad bill that is nothing more than a solution in search of a problem,” Freidrich said.
Molly Lunn Owen of Manchester, 603 Forward executive director, said under existing law her husband nearly missed voting in the last general election while serving 11 months overseas.
“New Hampshire has a safe and secure election process, one we are all proud of,” Owen said.
The original bill gave voters without an ID 10 days after an election to come back with proof of their eligibility so their ballots weren’t rendered invalid.
The legislation also extends the period to hold recounts if the election was close enough that these affidavit ballots that were in question could decide the outcome.
But state Rep. Ross Berry, R-Manchester, pointed out the House cut that post-election wait from 10 to seven days in the bill’s final version.
Secretary of State David Scanlan told legislative leaders the state could meet the 45-day period for sending ballots abroad.
Last spring, Scanlan suggested lawmakers seek an advisory opinion from the Supreme Court on whether this reform was constitutional.
Derry Town Clerk Dan Healey, executive vice president of the state lobby of clerks, questioned if the state could comply with the timeline based on this year’s relatively-late Sept. 13 primary date.
Healey said in a very small town, local officials could know the identity of someone who cast an affidavit ballot, violating the privacy of each individual ballot.
And Henry Klementowicz, senior staff attorney with the ACLU-N.H., said the legislation could fail to survive a constitutional lawsuit because it creates “unnecessary burdens” without cause.
“I think it would be a viable challenge,” Klementowicz said. “I don’t know what would happen, but there are real concerns.”
Sununu has said he’s not a fan of states that have adopted these affidavit or provisional ballots.
“Our system works, it has integrity and our citizens believe in it. That’s where we need to be,” Sununu said.
Senate Democratic Leader Donna Soucy has warned it could weaken the state’s desire to keep the first-in-the-nation presidential primary because razor-thin election results would not be confirmed until a week after those votes are actually cast.
House Republicans trimmed the broad sweep of this proposed anti-voter fraud law.
The Senate plan would have applied this standard to anyone who votes without an ID.
The House changed it in the final language only to apply to those who register to vote for the first time in New Hampshire on Election Day.
House GOP leaders got this change to be put off so it does not apply this fall, but for the first time during the 2024 election.