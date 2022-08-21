Posters of former president Donald Trump

Posters of former president Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis are displayed during the first day of the CPAC conference in Orlando on Feb. 24, 2022.  

 Jabin Botsford/Washington Post

The front-runner for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination is Donald Trump. But he may no longer be the most likely nominee.

For as long as we've been doing our quarterly rankings of the Republicans most likely to be the party's nominee in 2024, No. 1 has been an easy pick. Trump still commands extensive loyalty in the GOP, as evidenced by the historically large primary defeat of Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo.