RESULTS-ANALYSIS

Coffee County, Ga., Republican Party Chair Cathy Latham, center, shakes hands with Trump ally Scott Hall at a local election office in January 2021.  

 Obtained By The Washington Post

A movement to deny legitimate election results is thriving, and this worries experts who study democracy. What kind of pressure is that movement putting on our system, and what does it mean for your vote in this November's midterm elections and potentially future ones?

Let's attempt to break this down, in three ways.

RESULTS-ANALYSIS2

Supporters on either side of the debate over stricter voting laws confront each other in Georgia this summer.  
RESULTS-ANALYSIS3

Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers (R) testifies to the Jan. 6 committee in June.  