"Biden's newest lackey: Atlanta DA Fani Willis" - Voice-over in Donald Trump campaign ad, released Aug. 4

Unlike many criminal defendants, former president Donald Trump is not shy about attacking prosecutors who have brought charges against him. His presidential campaign is airing this television ad, which attacks the three prosecutors who have charged him with felonies, as well as New York Attorney General Letitia James (D), who has sued the Trump family and the Trump Organization on charges they engaged in widespread fraud. The ad includes Trump's voice at the end saying, "I'm Donald J. Trump and I approve this message."