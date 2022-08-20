Federal judge schedules hearing on motion to unseal search warrant on Trump's home in West Palm Beach, Florida

A truck with an American flag and a Pro Trump flag drives past the Paul G. Rogers Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse, before a Federal judge holds a hearing on the motion to unseal the search warrant on former President Donald Trump's home, in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S. Aug. 18, 2022.

If it wasn't certain before, it's crystal clear now. Former president Donald Trump has a viselike grip over the Republican Party. No allegation of impropriety or illegality, no concern over stoking extremism and violence, no documented trammeling of the rule of law can cut away at his seeming dominance over the American right.

This month, it emerged that the FBI was investigating Trump for his wrongful possession of classified U.S. documents, including items allegedly related to the U.S.'s nuclear arsenal. The wholly partisan reaction to the revelations only boosted Trump's stock, driving millions of dollars in donations to his political action committee, and fueling right-wing outrage over the supposed overreach of the state. Meanwhile, the results of a series of primary elections across the country - most notably, Tuesday's landslide defeat of Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wy0., by a Trump-aligned challenger - reinforced how internal party opposition to Trump has generally proven to be a political death sentence. Of the 10 Republican lawmakers in the House who voted to impeach Trump for his role in inciting the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the Capitol, only two even stand a chance to return to the chamber next year.