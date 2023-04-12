Inflation

California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks during a bill signing ceremony on Feb. 9, 2022, in San Francisco. California is one of several states that plan to offer cash relief to citizens in response to inflation.

 Justin Sullivan/Getty Images/TNS

"You can't make this stuff up. Eight of the top ten murder states, in terms of the increase in murder rates, are all red states." - Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.), in an interview on the "No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen" podcast, April 9

- - -