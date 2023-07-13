"'DeSanctis' opposed my China tariffs - the ones where I gave you $28 billion, by the way. That was just a small portion of what we took in - we took in hundreds of billions of dollars from China. ... Very simply, 'DeSanctis' sided with the communists in China. I sided with the farmers of America."

- Former president Donald Trump, campaigning in Council Bluffs, Iowa, July 7