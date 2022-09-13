CONCORD — Executive Councilor Cinde Warmington, D-Concord, cruised to a primary night victory Tuesday over former Councilor Mike Cryans of Hanover.

With only 10% of the results, Warmington had 83% of the vote, much of that coming from her hometown of Concord. Cryans had 13% and Brandon Todd of Keene, who campaigned very little, had roughly 4% of the vote.