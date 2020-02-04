KEENE -- If Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., is worried about what happened in Iowa repeating in the Granite State, she wasn’t showing it Tuesday when she kicked off her final New Hampshire push of the presidential primary.
“I feel good,” she said. “I think we’re in the top three.”
No one knew for most of Tuesday who had won Monday night’s Iowa caucus after a mobile app the state Democratic Party used to tabulate results crashed, swamping the backup phone system. The party instead said it would release about half the results Tuesday evening.
Warren’s supporters don’t seem concerned that something like that would happen during next week’s first-in-the-nation primary vote.
“We vote. We don’t hang out in a gym,” said Cathy Robinson of Walpole.
Robinson, like a lot of Warren supporters who came out Tuesday morning to The Colonial Theatre in Keene, doesn't see New Hampshire running into problems because of the way the voting works.
“I think we’re seeing the difference between a caucus and a primary,” said Abby Matther, of Keene.
Matther said the ballot system used in Keene and throughout New Hampshire is strong and makes sense.
Eileen Rice was in town to visit family when she got invited to the Warren rally. Rice is considering a move to New England, and election security is important to her decision. She said she is concerned about the integrity of the election system and is not impressed with the caucus model. She also wants to see technology take a step back.
“We need to go back to a paper ballot,” Rice said.
Warren now enters the final stretch before next week’s primary in the top tier of candidates. She said it is time for Democrats to focus on beating President Donald Trump.
“I’m in this because I’m fighting back,” Warren said. “Fighting back is an act of patriotism.”