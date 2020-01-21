MANCHESTER — Kathlen Sullivan announced her support for Sen. Elizabeth Warren on Tuesday.
Sullivan is a Democratic National Committee member serving on the powerful Rules and Bylaws committee, and chaired the state Democratic party from 1999 until 2007.
Sullivan said she took her time making a decision about if she would back a candidate in the primary, and who she would support.
"I met most of the candidates, and I've seen them all a few times," she said Tuesday. Like the archetypal New Hampshire voter, Sullivan went to see the Democratic candidates in person at town halls and forums, weighing their policies and personas.
Sullivan said she was particularly careful with her decision this year because there are so many people running for the Democratic nomination, and because she wanted to consider who could win against President Donald Trump in a general election. She thought carefully, Sullivan said, but felt it was time to make up her mind.