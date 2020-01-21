MANCHESTER — Kathlen Sullivan announced her support for Sen. Elizabeth Warren on Tuesday. 

Sullivan is a Democratic National Committee member serving on the powerful Rules and Bylaws committee, and chaired the state Democratic party from 1999 until 2007. 

Sullivan said she took her time making a decision about if she would back a candidate in the primary, and who she would support.

"I met most of the candidates, and I've seen them all a few times," she said Tuesday. Like the archetypal New Hampshire voter, Sullivan went to see the Democratic candidates in person at town halls and forums, weighing their policies and personas. 

Sullivan said she was particularly careful with her decision this year because there are so many people running for the Democratic nomination, and because she wanted to consider who could win against President Donald Trump in a general election. She thought carefully, Sullivan said, but felt it was time to make up her mind.

"There comes a point where you say, I've seen all the candidates, I've been thinking about who is the best. i decided I was going to vote for Warren," she said.
 
Sullivan's endorsement is coming later this year than it has in past primaries. In 2016, Sullivan announced her support for former Secretary of State Hilary Clinton early—in part because, Sullivan said, she had been involved in Clinton's 2008 campaign. Without the same history with one of this year's candidates, Sullivan said she spent more time deciding who she would support, before landing on Warren. 
 
She said she believed Warren's polices will help families prosper. 
 
"I think she is the best candidate to make the country a better place," Sullivan said. 
 
 

Tags

Tuesday, January 21, 2020
Sunday, January 19, 2020