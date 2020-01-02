CONCORD — Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren said the country must tackle the problem of gun violence the same way the nation decades ago sharply reduced highway deaths.
During a town hall forum at the Grappone Conference Center on Thursday, Warren said reducing gun deaths will take a long, determined campaign that she committed to if elected President.
“It is a problem of mass shootings, it is also a problem of people being shot on street corners and playgrounds, it’s also a problem of suicide and the lethality given the availability of guns and it is also a problem of domestic abuse,” Warren said.
“There is no single answer to solving this problem. This is not your proposal versus my proposal.”
Beginning in the early 1980s, highway fatalities dropped over the next decade as federal and state regulators imposed more safety requirements, such as airbags and seatbelt alarms.
Meanwhile, lawmakers in many states imposed stiffer penalties for driving while drunk or on drugs.
“We treated it like the public health emergency that it was, and that’s what I will do with gun violence,” Warren vowed. “We are going to reduce deaths by guns by more than 80 percent.”
Warren flatly rejected the suggestion of Steve Rothman of Plymouth who asked whether allowing anyone to carry a concealed weapon would make Americans more safe.
Rothman noted armed church security shot to death gunman Keith Thomas Kinnunen after he shot and killed two parishioners last Sunday morning in White Settlement, Texas.
“I don’t think there is any data that suggests universal concealed carry makes us any safer,” Warren responded. “I don’t feel safer going to my church and wondering whether the person sitting next to me has a concealed weapon.”
Rothman credited Warren with not ducking his question.
“It was direct. I have to give her credit for that. I don’t agree with it, but she answered the question plainly and that’s different than what I have heard from other candidates,” Rothman said.
During the Campaign for a Family Friendly Economy-sponsored forum, Warren took questions about her wealth tax, her proposal to tax high-end financial transactions, climate change, child care and attracting independent voters.
This was her 26th visit to New Hampshire and 194th town hall-style forum.
Warren said independent voters liked her plan to impose a 2% tax on an individual’s assets over $50 million.
She rejected the notion that letting the super wealthy keep more of their income helps the overall economy.
“Can we all just say it? Trickle-down economics is a huge failure,” Warren said. “It allowed the rich to get richer and kick dirt in the face of everyone else.”
Warren said she is optimistic the 2020 election will be a repudiation of President Trump.
“2020 gives us this remarkable moment that is very different than ‘16, ‘12, or ‘08 or however far back you want to go,” Warren said, referring to the past four presidential elections.
“This is the moment where Americans are off the sidelines, democracy is not a machine that will take care of itself.”
Warren says voters support her ambitious, liberal solutions, compared to the incremental change offered by other candidates.
“If the best Democrats can offer is business as usual after Donald Trump, then Democrats will lose,” Warren said.
“We win when we have big enough ideas to meet the big problems.”
Gary Morse, a retired psychology teacher from Barrington, said Warren had already won him over.
“I struggled with electability versus something this country needs,” said Morse, 66.
“I decided this country is in enough of a bad place that it needs somebody willing to make big changes. She’s worth the gamble.”
