MANCHESTER — Sen. Elizabeth Warren bounded onstage at Manchester Community College and fired up 775 supporters and volunteers with a vision of what is possible if she were elected president.
“How ’bout canceling student debt? How ’bout universal childcare?” she asked. “How ’bout $800 billion plus a huge heaping dose of respect for our public schools?”
In recent weeks, Warren has focused her campaign not on her many detailed policy proposals but on the central theme of rooting money out of politics. She revisited the same theme on Saturday.
Warren said in an interview that money in politics was at the heart of every issue and seems to matter to every voter.
“At every town hall in New Hampshire, when I talk about whatever issue gets you up in the morning — whether it’s health care or student loans or climate change — if there’s a decision to be made in Washington, it has been influenced by money. And everyone in the room nods,” she said.
She said she was the best candidate to take the issue on because of her history and because her campaign is funded by individual donations, many of them small.
“Look at how people are walking the walk in their own campaigns,” she said. Most of the other candidates are supported by super PACs and “cozying up to billionaires for donations,” she said.
Warren said her fundraising style also meant she has been able to hold more town halls, not fundraising events. After a fourth-place finish in Iowa and growing questions about her campaign’s viability, Warren would not define her expectations for the New Hampshire primary. She said the race has been about reaching people. “I spent most of my life as a teacher studying what’s broken and how America’s middle class has been hollowed out,” she said. “Running for president has given me a chance to talk about the ways we can fix that.”
Warren told her rally she has won tough battles before.
“I’ve been winning unwinnable fights pretty much my entire life,” Warren said, noting her role in establishing the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and in prosecuting Wells Fargo executives, and her 2012 win over then-Sen. Scott Brown, who had been a popular incumbent.
Where former Vice President Joe Biden emphasized his history during Friday’s debates, Warren said the next president needs to look ahead.
“We’re going to build not the America of the past, but the America of the future,” she said. “I believe in that.”
