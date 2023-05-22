Fergus Cullen is wary of Ron DeSantis’ conflict with Disney, dislikes how the governor once used his kids in a campaign ad, and doubts he’d support the Florida Republican’s presidential candidacy if it were any other election.

And yet Cullen, the former chairman of the New Hampshire GOP and an avowed member of the “Never Trump” movement, is still open to the Florida Republican’s White House bid — almost exclusively because of his deep dislike of former President Donald Trump.