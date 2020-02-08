NEW BOSTON – Bill Weld can wax at length on most topics, but the root of what he said to New Hampshire Republicans on Saturday was simple: Nominate me for president or the Republican Party as we know it will cease to exist.
The former Massachusetts governor presented himself to the crowd at the Whipple Free Library as a “conventional” Republican alternative to incumbent Republican President Donald Trump.
He said Trump’s lack of deference to the Constitution and his lack of respect for fiscal responsibility disqualified him as a true Republican. Weld predicted that the Republican Party would split in half if Trump is nominated, referring to him at times as a “wolverine” and a “boil.”
“I see big problems for the Republican Party unless this boil is lanced soon,” Weld said. “And the latest it can be lanced is November of 2020.”
Weld described Trump as the embodiment of the two things America’s Founding Fathers feared: a force enabling foreign interference in American elections and an elected official enriching himself at the expense of the American people. Weld rattled off a list of foreign authoritarian rulers that Trump personally likes, implying the president would steer the United States down a similar path if re-elected.
“ I’m talking about ceding power to a man that needs to be constantly praised and believes a free press and an independent judiciary are the enemy of the people. Those are the words of dictators and autocrats across the world.”
Weld criticized the behavior of Trump and congressional Republicans during the impeachment process. He also lamented a lack of conservative answers from Republicans on issues such as climate change, health care reform and the evolving job market, a void he predicted will cost Republicans both houses of Congress in November at the same time that Democrats take back the White House.
He said he hasn’t been able to obtain audiences with Republican Party leaders, who he said are displaying the same vindictiveness as Trump after being brainwashed.
Weld said he doesn't expect Trump to debate him, but he would be happy to square off with Alec Baldwin, who has played Trump on Saturday Night Live, or against an empty chair if necessary.
David Mindich, chair of Temple University's journalism department, asked why the Republican Party didn’t overwhelmingly support Weld over Trump.
Weld pointed to how Trump successfully cowed other candidates in 2016.
“I don’t understand why someone who has mocked a disabled reporter, who’s mocking war heroes or just generally has a nasty persona is so popular among so many Americans,” said Mindich, who was in the audience with several of his students covering the New Hampshire Primary.
“Someone like Weld, who reaches across the aisle and has views that are science-based and talks in not just sentences but paragraphs, I can’t get why people don’t gravitate toward him,” Mindich said.
Weld was introduced by Claira Monier, of Goffstown, a long-time local Republican activist and co-chair of Weld’s New Hampshire campaign.
Monier opened with some stories about previous New Hampshire primaries, highlighted by the time Ronald Reagan came to New Boston. She drew a contrast between candidates who visited the area in the past and Trump.
“I could not support (Trump). I am Republican, Trump is not a Republican. Donald Trump was a Democrat before he became a Republican to run for president,” Monier said. “The president does not care about the Constitution or the rule of law, so I could not support him.”
If Trump earns the Republican nomination, Monier said she is unsure who she might vote for. She wasn’t alone.
Sheri Maloney of New Boston was one of several people in the audience not willing to support Trump but not comfortable with the more progressive candidates in the Democratic field.
Heading into the event, she was unsure who she would vote for in Tuesday's Republican primary. Afterward, she was firmly in Weld's camp.
“I was very impressed, I really want to have the U.S. be a respected leader in the world and I think he has a much better agenda, a much better plan. He’s also a much more knowledgeable person (than Trump) and he can be that person for the U.S.”