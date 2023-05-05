Former Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley

Former Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference on March 3 at National Harbor, Maryland.  

 Jabin Botsford/Washington Post

HENNIKER  - While other Republicans running for president assiduously avoid discussing abortion, Nikki Haley, a former U.N. ambassador with 20 years in American politics, is trying a novel approach: talking about it.

Days ago, Haley, the only woman in the 2024 White House race, gave a lengthy speech stating she opposed abortion personally but, breaking with her party's right flank, she called for a national consensus. In a Tuesday television interview, she asserted a need for a broad middle ground.