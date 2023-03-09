Williamson defends FITN, praises N.H. history of social justice

Democratic presidential hopeful Marianne Williamson became the first 2024 candidate to address legislators in the State House Thursday. Here she spoke with State Sen. Donovan Fenton, D-Keene, right, prior to her remarks.

 Kevin Landrigan/Union Leader

CONCORD — Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson celebrated New Hampshire as a birthplace for civil rights battles in an address to the New Hampshire Senate Thursday.

“New Hampshire has made a lot of difference, taken a lot of stands for justice in our history and I hope you will continue to be that voice,” Williamson said, alluding to citizens here leading the national fight for the abolition of slavery and a woman’s right to vote.